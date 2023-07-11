Highly respected Harrogate homeless charity warns it is at ‘full capacity’ as rough sleeping soars

The highly-respected charity, which has worked tirelessly to provide vital support to individuals experiencing homelessness since it was founded 30 years ago, says it is now launching a new series of fundraising initiatives as rising rents and high inflation continue to increase the risk of people becoming homeless.

Figures show that, across the UK, there was a 26% increase in people sleeping rough in 2022.

Harrogate Homeless Project says it’s a growing problem which is impacting on Harrogate, too.

Soaring demand thanks to cost of living crisis - Harrogate Homeless Project offers people experiencing homelessness in the Harrogate district with a safe place to stay and the support they need to return to independent living. (Picture Harrogate Homeless Project)

The independent charity said Harrogate Borough Council revealed a huge 60% increase in requests for housing help last year and the trend was not easing.

Francis McAllister, CEO of Harrogate Homeless Project, said: “The challenges around cost-of-living has highlighted the urgency for more resources to continue our critical work.

"All our hostel beds are full, and we have seen increasingly younger individuals and women seeking our help.”

A major fun run, a photography competition, and the Three Peak challenge are some of the latest fundraising initiatives launched by the charity as it looks to meet rising demand for its crucial services.

It’s been boosted by the generous support of Harrogate Roundtable, which has chosen Harrogate Homeless Project as its charity partner at the Stray fireworks on Bonfire Day in November.

But, such is the scale of the challenge created by the cost of living crisis, HHP is urging the public and businesses in Harrogate to do what they can to help.

“Since the pandemic, it’s gone from one crisis to another as many households struggle with housing insecurity,” said Mr McAllister.

"Every penny raised will make a lasting impact for someone in need.”

This Saturday, July 15, will see Harrogate Homeless Project holding a Charity Fun Run on the Stray.

The charity is also hosing a virtual 5 and 10K run sponsored by Up and Running on the day of people’s choosing throughout September with a £10 donation to enter.

It is also calling for corporate organisations, clubs and associations to take on the Yorkshire Three Peak Challenge, which will take place on September 16, at £50 per entry.

For those seeking a more artistic challenge, a photography competition, in partnership with the Harrogate Photographic Society, is open to all ages, with the theme of “community”.

Up to six photos can be entered per person with a £5 donation.

Entries will close on August 31 when six finalists will be chosen for an exclusive event at West Park Hotel on September 27.

The finalists will be on display at St Peter’s Church in Harrogate in October.

Francis McAllister, CEO of Harrogate Homeless Project, said: “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all the volunteers and sponsors who have stepped forward to support this pressing need.

"We welcome additional contributions but would like to say a big thank you to Harrogate Roundtable, in particular.”

Harrogate Homeless Project provides people experiencing homelessness in the Harrogate districtwith a safe place to stay and the support they need to build confidence to return to independent living.

For sponsorship opportunities or to get involved, email Thomas Richards, [email protected] or phone 01423 525 384.

