Harrogate's new pet crematorium has a 'goodbye room' so owners can say their final goodbyes in private
A new pet crematorium has been opened in Harrogate today to give a dignified cremation service for people’s beloved cats, dogs and small animals.
Harrogate Borough Council says Harrogate Per Crematorium will mean people can bring their pets to a new peaceful goodbye room to say their final goodbyes in private, where they will be treated with compassion and respect.
Before their pet will be individually cremated with care, their ashes prepared personally by council staff and placed in a scatter tube which owners can collect, along with a memorial certificate.
Coun Sam Gibbs, Harrogate Borough Council’s cabinet member for environment, waste reduction and recycling, said: "Pets are like part of the family and they deserve an ending with dignity and respect, just like humans.
"The new pet crematorium will provide the most sympathetic setting for people to say goodbye to their pets.
"This service will also provide people, as well as veterinary surgeries, a local, trusted and reliable pet cremation service – operated by experts in bereavements."
Harrogate Borough Council had previously said the new facility was "much-needed" because of a lack of such facilities in the town.
It believes having the goodbye room will mean an awful lot to pet owners in bereavement.
The council is following the lead of other authorities - including Barnsley - which have opened similar facilities in recent years.
Located at Stonefall Cemetery on Wetherby Road, Harrogate’s new pet crematorium is by appointment-only.
For further information or to make a booking, visit: www.harrogate.gov.uk/pet