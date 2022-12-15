Harrogate's Lifeline charity marks ten incredible years of offering a home to the homeless

The support team at Harrogate charity Lifeline mark the 100th homeless person they have given accomodation to.

The timing could not have been better for Lifeline, which will celebrate 10 years of housing the homeless in 2023.

Formed in 2013, Carl Good, the chief executive and joint founder of the charity with his wife Georgie, said: “This is such a special moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When we started working with the Harrogate Homeless Project nearly ten years ago, we never thought we would be able to offer 100 people a route out of hostel style living and provide them with a safe, secure place back in the community.

"We have seen so many amazing changes in people’s lives and have supported many people into their own accommodation, many leaving Lifeline with jobs and hence a sustainable lifestyle”.

Lifeline partnered with Green Pastures – a national Christian Social Enterprise – in 2012 and the collaboration has led to six residential three bedroom houses for people who find themselves homeless.

It can now house 18 residents at any one time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lifeline provides additional support to their residents in many different ways including a fortnightly lunch club and at least monthly trips out to places of education and interest.

Carl Good said: “All our six three-bedroom houses are shared so three people live together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"While, inevitably, there are some tensions in people living together, we find that isolation is a big part of why people become homeless in the first place.

"By creating a positive vibe in our houses we have seen people supporting each other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Many amazing friendships have developed and people are still in touch with each other many years later.

"This all helps the healing process as people become homeless often due to more than one thing going wrong in their lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have recently taken this a step further by running a weekly support group chaired by a former Lifeline resident who has made great strides in her life."