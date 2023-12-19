Harrogate Odeon welcomes military families to a treat laid on by armed forces charity

The Harrogate Odeon welcomed children who often face unique challenges as the offspring of military personnel to a free festive film.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Organised by Little Troopers, the families enjoyed a screening of The Grinch as part of the charity’s Christmas Smiles campaign.

Louise Fetigan, founder of Little Troopers, said: “Christmas Smiles is all about bringing smiles to military children, especially those who will have a parent deployed during the holidays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We know there are lots of military children in Harrogate so it was wonderful to be able to bring lots of these children together and get them excited for Christmas.”

Organised by charity Little Troopers, the families enjoyed a screening of The Grinch at the Harrogate Odeon as part of the charity’s Christmas Smiles campaign. (Picture contributed)

Little Troopers is a registered charity supporting service children who have parent(s) serving in our British Armed Forces, regular or reserve.

These children often face unique challenges including frequent house and school moves, as well as regular periods of separation from their serving parent(s) for varying lengths of time due to exercises, training, operations and other service commitments.

The Harrogate Odeon cinema event is just one of many things that Little Troopers is doing to support military children in the Christmas period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity has distributed 2,500 Christmas Smiles boxes to military children across the UK, as well as hosting several online events to reach children in more remote locations and those based overseas..

The charity provides year-round resources that parents and schools can tap into to help support military children including its All Together deployment club, Little Troopers at School programme and its Therapy Programme.