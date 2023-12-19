Harrogate Odeon welcomes military families to a treat laid on by armed forces charity
Organised by Little Troopers, the families enjoyed a screening of The Grinch as part of the charity’s Christmas Smiles campaign.
Louise Fetigan, founder of Little Troopers, said: “Christmas Smiles is all about bringing smiles to military children, especially those who will have a parent deployed during the holidays.
"We know there are lots of military children in Harrogate so it was wonderful to be able to bring lots of these children together and get them excited for Christmas.”
Little Troopers is a registered charity supporting service children who have parent(s) serving in our British Armed Forces, regular or reserve.
These children often face unique challenges including frequent house and school moves, as well as regular periods of separation from their serving parent(s) for varying lengths of time due to exercises, training, operations and other service commitments.
The Harrogate Odeon cinema event is just one of many things that Little Troopers is doing to support military children in the Christmas period.
The charity has distributed 2,500 Christmas Smiles boxes to military children across the UK, as well as hosting several online events to reach children in more remote locations and those based overseas..
The charity provides year-round resources that parents and schools can tap into to help support military children including its All Together deployment club, Little Troopers at School programme and its Therapy Programme.
For more information, visit: https://www.littletroopers.net/