Harrogate indie shops launch Christmas Chocolate Appeal to boost struggling families

Flashback to last year when a group of traders in Commercial Street in Harrogate first appealed for chocolate donations to give a Christmas boost to struggling families.(Picture Gerard Binks)

For the second year running, community-minded traders on Commercial Street are inviting people to donate chocolate so Harrogate District Foodbank can offer festive treats as the cost of living crisis threatens to blight families’ Christmas.

Last year's inaugural Christmas Chocolate Appeal by Commercial Street Retailers Group was a big success and Sue Kramer, who owns Crown Jewellers, said this year the campaign would be extended by a week.

"We raised more than 16 stones of chocolate items last year in just two weeks," said Sue Kramer, who is also president of Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce.

"This year we’re collecting for three weeks and hope to smash our 2021 total so that local families in need can enjoy sweet treats, too, at Christmas.

"Sadly with the cost of living crisis we suspect the need will be greater than ever."

Commercial Street Retailers Group is welcoming donations of all types of chocolate in all shapes, sizes and packages, whether individual chocolate bars, boxes of biscuits or large tubs.

The following collection points at five shops on Commercial Street will be open from Saturday, November 19 to Saturday, December 10:

Foxy Vintage and Interiors, Harrogate Town AFC shop, White Rose Sewing, Curtain and Blind Design, H Nail Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the early days of the Christmas Chocolate Appeal, anyone who donates chocolate will receive a raffle ticket with the chance of winning five £10 vouchers for shops and businesses on Commercial Street.

The closing date for the raffle is Saturday, December 2.

Please note, any donated chocolates should not contain alcohol.

The Commercial Street Retailers Group is a close community of independent shops coming together to promote this unique street in the heart of Harrogate in an inclusive way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group currently boasts 20 member businsesses who pay an annual membership fee.

In the past, it has worked with Disability Action Yorkshire to make the street Harrogate’s most disabled and inclusive.