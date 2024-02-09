Harrogate hospital says it is 'incredibly rewarding' to win Good rating for patient care in such challenging times

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Having been praised for the way its staff involved patients and families throughout their treatment, The Duchy Hospital said it was delighted to be recognised at the highest level by The independent regulator for the Care and Quality Commission (CQC).

The national healthcare watchdog described the 27-bedroom hospital in Harrogate, which is part of the Circle Health Group, as Good in all five domains with safe, effective and well-led services.

In addition, the CQC noted that staff at the Harrogate hospital located on Queens Road treated patients with compassion and kindness, respecting their privacy and dignity.

Harrogate's Duchy Hospital said it was delighted to be recognised at the highest level by The independent regulator for the Care and Quality Commission (CQC). (Picture contributed)

Michelle Eardley, Executive Director of The Duchy Hospital, said: “We are delighted to have been rated Good following our inspection by the CQC.

"It’s a great reflection on the hard work and dedication of our staff across the hospital.

"This is a challenging time for people working in healthcare and to have had our culture and delivery of care recognised as making a difference to the patients we care for is incredibly rewarding."

The CQC regulates private hospitals to same level as NHS hospitals, looking at how well providers perform in five ‘domains’ from patient safety to overall hospital management.

The report, published in February also highlighted a strong culture of openness and a commitment to solving issues in a collaborative and proactive way.

Following the introduction of the Circle Health Group philosophy in July 2021, staff at the North Yorkshire hospital were pleased to see their efforts to embrace this new culture recognised.

Michelle Eardley said the improved rating by inspectors would ensure that patients, whether from the NHS, paying for themselves or supported by insurance, would feel confident choosing The Duchy Hospital for their care.

“We are fully committed to delivering the best possible care for patients in Harrogate and further afield," she said.

"We look forward to building on this to achievement and working towards an “Outstanding” rating across all domains.”