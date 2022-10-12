Harrogate Father Christmas Experience will take place for the first time at Cedar Court Hotel in Harrogate. Pictured is Suzanne Vaughan from Enchanticas with Santa Claus.

Last year's feast of festive events sponsored by Harrogate Improvement District was judged to have boosted trade in the run-up to Christmas, attracting visitors and increasing footfall for shops and businesses.

Harrogate Father Christmas Experience will take place for the first time at Cedar Court Hotel in Harrogate which is being transformed into The Elf Village with the guidance of children’s theatre specialist Suzanne Vaughan from Enchanticas, the educational theatre and well-being company.

Starting on December 2 but running throughout that month, as families arrive they will be welcomed by the elves in the Cocoa Cafe where they have the option to purchase festive drinks, treats or even enjoy their pre-show Santas' Breakfast or Elf Land Afternoon teas.

When the elf tasks are all completed in the Cocoa Cafe, Father Christmas will grant families access to The Elf Village where they will find, underneath the biggest Christmas Tree in Harrogate, Father Christmas’ Tipi for the enchanting shows to begin.

Wayne Topley, managing director of Cedar Court Hotel, said the hotel's entire team was excited to be involved in making it a great Christmas for children and families.

"Our entire team are excited that this year Harrogate’s Father Christmas Experience is being hosted by our hotel,” said Mr Topley."Over the summer months we hosted a huge range of events and celebrations at our ‘Tipi on the Stray so we are excited to be working with Suzie and the Enchanticas team to combine the hotel, the grounds and the Tipi to create something truly unique with enough magic stardust for everyone.

"With onsite parking, a simple five-minute walk from the centre of town we have all the ingredients to create a very magical experience."

There will be three shows to choose from at the Enchanticas Father Christmas Experience this year:

A singalong Elf Workshop for 0-seven-year olds.

An Escape Room Santa Show for age seven+ to adults.

A educational show for primary schools to enjoy focusing on sustainability at Christmas.

Suzie Vaughan, aka Harrogate’s Tinsel the Elf, first joined Father Christmas at RHS Harlow Carr Gardens as his chief elf in 2018.

Since then, the theatrical festive adventures in the run-up to Christmas have become a firm favourite tradition for Harrogate residents and visitors alike.

"For us, The Father Christmas Experience is a real passion project," said Suzie.

"It's a project that extends deep into the community and has become a joyous tradition for so many local and visiting families to Harrogate.

"Immersive theatre is at the core of all the events we create and it really is such a joy to bring the magic of Christmas to life for so many families to enjoy.”

Launched three years ago after winning the support of 82% of businesses in a town centre wide ballot, Harrogate BID carries its work out with funds raised from a levy paid each year by businesses in the BID area of Harrogate which is located predominately in the town centre.

Its work does not replace core public sector services provided by the local authorities.

Its future will depend on a new ballot in 2023.