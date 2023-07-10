Harrogate comedy star to perform for much-missed schoolboy in homecoming gala at Harrogate Theatre for Frank's Fund

Maisie Adam - Frank's Fund Comedy Gala will take place at Harrogate Theatre on Monday, October 9 as part of this year’s Harrogate Comedy Festival.

The show, which will see the star of stage, TV and radio joined by some of her funniest famous pals, is inspired by St Aidan’s High School pupil Frank Ashton who died of Ewing Sarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer, at the age of 14 in February 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charming, sharp-thinking and infectiously funny Maisie, who has enjoyed a meteoric rise to fame since winning So You Think You're Funny? competition at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2017, first took up stand-up comedy five years after leaving St Aidan’s School as a student.

The much-missed Harrogate schoolboy Frank Ashton who was hailed as a "bundle of joy" - His family set up Frank’s Fund to raise funds for the the Bone Cancer Research Trust. (Picture Frank's Fund)

Since making her name on the likes of BBC TV’s Mock The Week and Channel 4’s The Last Leg, Maisie Adam has been a big supporter of Frank’s Fund, the Harrogate charity set up by Frank’s family to raise funds for the Bone Cancer Research Trust.

The much-loved Frank was hailed for his courage and good humour in his life.

His parents described him as a “happy-go-lucky boy.”

"Frank was so full of life, so full of energy,” they said.

Harrogate comedy sensation Maisie Adam who is presenting Frank's Fund Comedy Gala at Harrogate Theatre on Monday, October 9 as part of this year’s Harrogate Comedy Festival. (Picture Contributed)

"He made us laugh everyday with his quirky sense of humour and his big, cheeky grin.

"He was our bundle of joy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last month saw Maisie appearing on BBC’s The Hit List where she competed on the Saturday evening TV show in a team with England rugby player Joe Marler to raise money for Frank’s Fund – and won!

A child, teenager or adult is diagnosed with primary bone cancer every 10 minutes somewhere in the world but primary bone cancer received just 0.027% of funding from the major UK cancer charities in 2020/21.

For tickets for Maisie Adam’s charity comedy gala event at Harrogate Theatre, visit: https://www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/events/maisie-adam-franks-fund-comedy-gala/