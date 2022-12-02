Harrogate charity needs your help to ensure people experiencing homelessness have a safe place to stay this Christmas

Harrogate Homeless Project is appealing for volunteers to help collect donations as it attempts to help the homeless over the Christmas period.

Harrogate Homeless Project is looking for people to help them collect donations at Victoria Shopping Centre during Harrogate Christmas Fayre which launched today.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “We are so grateful for everyone's support throughout the year.

"But we need help to fundraise during the Christmas shopping season.

"Please feel free to bring family and friends or invite others to sign up.”

Aiming to provide people experiencing homelessness with a safe place to stay and the support they need to return to independent living, Harrogate Homeless Project is also accepting appropriate gifts for their service users this Christmas season.

Recommended gifts include: gift vouchers from Asda, Primark, Love2Shop and Costa; fluffy socks, gloves, chocolate, adult colouring books and pens, make-up, boxer shorts, knickers and mini diaries.

The charity’s fundraising efforts have been boosted recently by the launch of a non-alcoholic cocktail at the West Park Hotel in Harrogate as part of its mindful drinking campaign with 50% of proceeds per drink donated to Harrogate Homeless Project.

Named Bittersweet Harmony, the mocktail is made with Sparkling Harrogate Spring Water, Sea Buckthorn alcohol-free spirit from Wetherby-based non-alcoholic distillery Bax Botanics, Lyre’s aperitif rosso and Belvoir Mulled Winter Cordial.

On Saturday, December 31 The Last Ride of the Year will set off from Prologue on Cold Bath Road in Harrogate.

All proceeds will go to HHP.

