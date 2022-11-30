Harrogate-based group’s new report reveals impact of care staff crisis across North Yorkshire

Located at Jesmond House on Victoria Avenue in Harrogate, Healthwatch North Yorkshire says care staffing shortages are having a “devastating impact”.

The report provides insight into the affect of recruitment in the care sector.

As a result of its findings, Healthwatch North Yorkshire is calling for immediate and significant action to deal with the growing crisis and future-proof care services in the county.

Located at Jesmond House on Victoria Avenue in Harrogate, Healthwatch North Yorkshire’s CEO Ashley Green said the situation was having a “devastating impact”.

"Despite the hard work and commitment from those delivering care and who commission services, the significant lack of qualified and available staff is having a devastating impact on the provision of care for those people who most need it most,” said Mr Green.

“The case studies presented in this report reiterate the difficulties the care sector is facing; not least the recruitment and retention of staff due to burnout as well as the detrimental impact on home carers, those being cared for and their families and loved ones.”

The dire situation on recruitment in the care sector comes despite efforts by North Yorkshire County Council which this year has invested an additional £6million of local funding in order to:

1 Bring forward increases to care worker pay.

2 Recruit new social workers and care staff.

3 Tackle waiting lists.

4 Intervene in the care market to keep services running in places where there is limited provision.

But the new report by Healthwatch North Yorkshire, an independent charity commissioned by North Yorkshire County Council, outlines a long list of remaining issues.

1 When asked if they or any of their family members have struggled to access paid for care services (e.g., places in care homes, care at home, access to day centres) in the past 12 months, 52% of respondents said yes.

2 When asked if they had heard reports of people struggling to access paid for care resulting in delayed discharge from hospital, people having to go to care homes (rather than receive care at home) or going to a care homes a long way from where they live, 74% of organisations in the care sector who responded said yes.

3 Around 55% of respondents said their family and friends have had to help more due to the lack of access to paid care, becoming, in effect, unpaid carers.

4 The care staff shortage is also a negative impact for those delivering homecare services.

The vacancy rate in homecare is now estimated to be 13.5%, which is the highest-ever recorded.

5 The knock-on impact that the care staff shortage is having on other services such as hospitals is also a cause for concern.

There are often delays in people being discharged from hospital as there are no care home beds available or a home care packages in place for them.

But the report has been welcomed by Coun Michael Harrison, Executive Member for Health and Adult Services who emphasised the support the county council was already providing in the care sector.

“I would like to thank Healthwatch North Yorkshire and everyone who took part in this study,” said Coun Harrison.

"We are going above and beyond national requirements to support social care services.

"We have invested more money in staffing and care provider support, as well as expanding our hands-on service which helps care services to improve their quality.

"Despite this, the challenges highlighted in the report reflect the unprecedented times nationally and locally. "

In November 2021, North Yorkshire County Council launched a drive to sign up new care workers which saw nearly 1,000 applications submitted.

Prior to the recruitment campaign, there had been a 70 per cent fall in applications for care roles overseen by the county council.

Part of the problem has been a general shift since the end of Covid lockdown away from care jobs as workers seek higher paid work on other sectors of the economy to counter the cost of living crisis.

Ashley Green, CEO at Healthwatch North Yorkshire, said current efforts from local and national authorities were insufficient.

“While we welcome the Government’s pledge to increase social care spending, more work is needed,” said Mr Green.

"Unless urgent action is taken, this crisis is only going to worsen as the number of people who need care increases, the number of care workers continues to fall, and the cost-of-living crisis deepens”.

The report by Healthwatch North Yorkshire makes a number of suggested reforms for tackling the crisis, saying structured reform is required nationally to recognise the value of social care and the integral part it plays across our health system.

1 Increased funding, improved staff pay-scales and training in line with the NHS.

2 Additional support for social care staff such as tax relief, access to affordable housing, key worker status etc.

3 Increased recognition and investment for social care as a profession and career opportunity.

4 Increased support and recognition for unpaid carers.

Healthwatch North Yorkshire also recommends that Humber & North Yorkshire and West Yorkshire Integrated Care Systems should prioritise improvements in the social care workforce to bring about increased staffing levels, retention, well-being, training and career opportunities.