Harrogate-based charity recognised with a special award from the High Sheriff of North Yorkshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lindsay Oliver, CEO and founder of the New Beginnings Peer Support group, was presented with a certificate marking their “great and valuable service to the community” during an event at Windsor House in Harrogate last week.

Lindsay started the charity after experiencing her own escape from an abusive relationship in 2018 and her dedication to help other women in her position has now seen her launch a campaign to raise £5,000 of crucial funding in this, their fifth year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity marked its fifth birthday with a party at the business hub’s Pantry café on Tuesday with the High Sheriff Clare Granger joined by volunteers and invited guests.

Recognition for a great Harrogate charity - Lindsay Oliver of the New Beginnings charity, left, is presented with her certificate from the High Sheriff of North Yorkshire, Clare Granger. (Picture Peer Support volunteer Kelly)

Upon receiving the commendation from the High Sheriff, she was quick to pay tribute to the team of support staff and volunteers who deliver such vital services to women who are often desperate for assistance.

“I am absolutely delighted to have received an award from the High Sheriff of North Yorkshire for New Beginnings Peer Support's 'great and valuable services to the community’.

"It has been the icing on the cake as we celebrate our fifth anniversary this week,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The service we deliver is not possible without the dedication of our trustees, staff and volunteers and so it was wonderful to have so many of them present during the presentation of the award and for the whole team to be recognised in this way.

“To mark our fifth birthday, we are looking to raise £5,000 for the charity, which will provide us with crucial funds to carry on the good work that our team of volunteers do across Harrogate, Craven and Selby.

The fundraising target of £5,000 amounts to an extra day per week of peer support for a whole year.

Services provided by New Beginnings Peer Support include One-to-one and group support, training and employment, the organisation of family activity days and the donation of toys and vital living items and utensils and much more.