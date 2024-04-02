Former Council leader gets 'dream role' as Harrogate Homeless Project's new chief executive

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Richard Cooper was well known for his support of the town’s leading homeless charity when he was Tory leader of Harrogate Borough Council prior to the local authority’s abolition last year.

Richard will take over as chief executive from Francis McAllister who announced his decision to retire a few months ago.

Currently working for Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones, Mr Cooper is well-connected in the community and since retiring from front-line politics early last year has become a trustee for HHP.

"Dream role" - New chief executive Richard Cooper and retiring CEO Francis McAllister outside Harrogate Homeless Project's headquarters. (Picture contributed)

His involvement with the project began in 1996 when he moved to Harrogate from Huddersfield.

Looking for somewhere to do voluntary work, Richard was drawn to HHP by its vision of ending rough sleeping in the Harrogate district and providing support for people experiencing homelessness.

This support continues as they move into accommodation and helps former rough sleepers hold down a job, manage their physical and mental health and family relationships.

As a councillor Richard continued his active support for HHP.

He also regularly gives talks on homelessness, rough sleeping and street begging to community groups.

Mr Cooper said: “After so many years being closely connected to the Homeless Project as a volunteer and supporter it feels like a bit of a dream to become the organisation’s chief executive.

"Preventing homelessness and supporting people sleeping rough is a difficult task and I know we have a small and dedicated team of staff, volunteers and donors who have an amazing impact.

“And I have big shoes to fill. Francis McAllister has led HHP through a significant period of change and growth.

"Our Springboard day centre is a hive of activity providing a wide range of support from an array of partners.

"The team is better-placed than ever before to support clients.

"Francis has made a real difference to homelessness in our area.”

Chairman of Harrogate Homeless Project, David Thomas, said: “I know Richard understands the challenges facing HHP.

"The economic climate remains difficult, there is a shortage of affordable property for rent and support services are stretched.

"Our charity has a big job to do to meet these challenges and, with his background in the community and decades-long support for Harrogate Homeless Project, I know he will be an energetic leader for the HHP team.

“We will miss Francis but respect his decision to retire after a lifetime working for local and national charities.

"He will forever be a friend to HHP and to the many people whom he helped during his tenure.”