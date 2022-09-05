Cost of living: Here's crucial info on how Harrogate's local authorities are trying to help
As fears grow that the cost of living crisis will be worse for households and businessses than Covid, the onus to help people is also falling on local authorities.
In Harrogate, Andrew Jones MP said he fully expected Harrogate Borough Council and North Yorkshire County Council to step in with support as they done during the two years of Covid lockdowns.
"Harrogate Borough Council was one of the fastest authorities in the country at paying grants to businesses during the pandemic,” said Mr Jones."Our two local councils stepped up massively to support households and businesses previously and I know they are ready to do so again.”
Coun Graham Swift, deputy leader of Harrogate Borough Council and cabinet member for resources, enterprise and economic development, acknowledged challenging times lay ahead.But, he added, people were not alone and Harrogate council had a list of support services available to those in need.
"There is no denying, this winter is going to be a challenging time for a number of residents and businesses as living costs continue to rise," said Coun Swift.
"Importantly, the government have already announced support to assist with the rising energy costs, with all households receiving £400 towards their utility bills as we start to use more energy to warm our homes.
"In addition to this, additional targeted support is being provided to those on low pay, benefit claimants and pensioners, including additional sums over and above the normal winter fuel allowance."The new Prime Minister is now in place and I think we should expect further guidance from central government on the package of support that will hopefully be made available and anticipate this being announced in the coming weeks."There is also additional local support available to residents if their financial situation has changed and they need help with household payments, debts or living cost, for example."Further details on the support available from ourselves and our partners can be found on our website at: www.harrogate.gov.uk/notalone."The 2022-23 Retail, Hospitality and Leisure Business Rates Relief (RHL) scheme provides eligible, occupied, retail, hospitality, and leisure properties with 50 per cent relief (up to £110,000)."Clearly, any business facing payment difficulties should get in touch to make sure they are receiving any reductions they may be entitled to, and to discuss payment options and residents who are in real need should also keep in contact to keep updated on council tax payments and potential rebates."North Yorkshire County Council, too, is offering a a wealth of information to help listh ouseholds struggling with the cost of living cope with the pressures on their finances.It has collated information for existing support schemes run not just by the county council but other organisations offering help such as emergency hardship funds or energy-saving support.A web page can be found at www.northyorks.gov.uk/news/article/vital-support-available-help-residents-cope-cost-livingDetails of childcare funding and where to find debt or benefits advice are also included.The county council's executive member for corporate services, Coun David Chance, said: “We are aware that the cost of living is at the forefront of many people’s minds in North Yorkshire.“To this end we have brought together details of schemes and assistance available, including help with the cost of food and heating bills, as well as details of schemes for insulating houses.”