Cost of living: Here's crucial info on how Harrogate's local authorities are trying to help

"In addition to this, additional targeted support is being provided to those on low pay, benefit claimants and pensioners, including additional sums over and above the normal winter fuel allowance."The new Prime Minister is now in place and I think we should expect further guidance from central government on the package of support that will hopefully be made available and anticipate this being announced in the coming weeks."There is also additional local support available to residents if their financial situation has changed and they need help with household payments, debts or living cost, for example."Further details on the support available from ourselves and our partners can be found on our website at: www.harrogate.gov.uk/notalone."The 2022-23 Retail, Hospitality and Leisure Business Rates Relief (RHL) scheme provides eligible, occupied, retail, hospitality, and leisure properties with 50 per cent relief (up to £110,000)."Clearly, any business facing payment difficulties should get in touch to make sure they are receiving any reductions they may be entitled to, and to discuss payment options and residents who are in real need should also keep in contact to keep updated on council tax payments and potential rebates."North Yorkshire County Council, too, is offering a a wealth of information to help listh ouseholds struggling with the cost of living cope with the pressures on their finances.It has collated information for existing support schemes run not just by the county council but other organisations offering help such as emergency hardship funds or energy-saving support.A web page can be found at www.northyorks.gov.uk/news/article/vital-support-available-help-residents-cope-cost-livingDetails of childcare funding and where to find debt or benefits advice are also included.The county council's executive member for corporate services, Coun David Chance, said: “We are aware that the cost of living is at the forefront of many people’s minds in North Yorkshire.“To this end we have brought together details of schemes and assistance available, including help with the cost of food and heating bills, as well as details of schemes for insulating houses.”