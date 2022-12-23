As vulnerable feel the pinch Harrogate's Home Together makes amazing Christmas gesture
Homes Together is spreading Christmas cheer with support for its employees as well as Harrogate Homeless Project.
The providers of care for disabled people in Harrogate, Knaresborough, Ripon and Gateshead, have partnered with Crimple Garden Centre to provide all 130 of their staff with their Christmas Day Lunch.
On top of that, Homes Together is also donating Christmas Lunch hampers to Harrogate Homeless Project.
With many employees feeling the pinch this winter amid rising energy bills and inflation, the aim is to help support its employees cover some of the cost of Christmas by providing them with hampers from Harrogate-based Crimple Garden Centre.
The festive hampers will include a Turkey with all of the trimmings along with a homemade fruit crumble and a custard pot.
Each hamper will contain enough food for four people.
Homes Together owns 13 residential homes in Harrogate, Knaresborough, Ripon, offering a place for disabled people to call home.
David Ashton-Jones, managing director of Homes Together, said: “With the cost-of-living crisis affecting so many people, we are very happy to be giving something back to our employees that work so tirelessly to ensure all of our service users receive the best possible care,“We are also conscious that there are people within our community that are unfortunately without a home this Christmas, so we have extended our support to Harrogate Homeless Project by providing further hampers along with a cash donation.
"We’re delighted to be able to help Harrogate Homeless project with the amazing work that it does.”
In true Christmas spirit, a large proportion of Homes Together employees decided to donate their own Christmas hampers that were gifted to them to Harrogate Homeless Project.
Thomas Richards, fundraising manager at Harrogate Homeless Project, said: “We are overjoyed by Homes Together’s donation, and even more so by the generosity of their Harrogate-based employees who have kindly donated their own Christmas hampers to us.
“Harrogate Homeless Project is currently experiencing an increase in demand for our services as the most vulnerable people in our society are being impacted by the rising cost of living."More information at www.harrogate-homeless-project.org.uk