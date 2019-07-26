Explore the Harrogate District's picturesque scenery on these weekend walks

With the UK basking in a glorious summer heatwave, now is the perfect time to enjoy the great outdoors.

Walking groups around the Harrogate District have several routes lined up this weekend to explore the local countryside.

Harrogate Rambling Club

We are well into our summer programme of walks and able to take advantage of the longer days to go further afield for our rambles.

We walk on Sundays and Wednesdays throughout the year, and welcome new members who can join us for a couple of walks before deciding whether to join the club.

On Sunday, July 28 there are two walks planned. The B group meet in Lofthouse to start a 12 mile ramble around upper Nidderdale, while the C/D members plan an eight mile walk in lower Nidderdale meeting in Ripley.

On Wednesday, July 31 there are four walks to choose from. The A group travel to Middlesmoor to start a 14 mile hike to Great and Little Whernside, while the B+ members meet in Middleham for an 11.5 mile ramble around Coverdale.

The B group meanwhile start a 10 mile walk in Wass to take in Byland Abbey and Oldstead, while the C walkers travel over to Malham to tackle a nine mile walk to Hanlith, Airton and Janet’s Foss.

For further details on all these walks and for information about the club, visit www.harrogateramblingclub.org.uk.

Harrogate Group of the Ramblers' Association

The group walk in the stunning limestone landscape of the Yorkshire Dales this weekend. Meet at 9.45am on Saturday, July 27 at the Grassington visitor centre car park, BD23 5LQ. The 10 mile walk crosses the Wharfe at Linton Falls and then goes via Skyrethorns and Height Laithe to Malham Moor. The return to Grassington is via Mastiles Lane and Conistone.

For further details phone 01423 562004. New walkers welcome.

North Yorkshire Fell Club

We are a friendly group of keen fell walkers who walk in many areas of the North. At the end of the month on July 28 we have a moderate grade summer walk along the Ure, beginning at Aysgarth where we can enjoy the spectacular waterfalls.

We start at the picturesque old village of Slaidburn for our 14 mile walk on August 4 over Dunsop Head and into Whitendale in the Forest of Bowland.

August 11 sees us taking on a strenuous challenging walk over some of the Borrowdale Wainwrights with options to do some or all of the route.

If you wish to join us for our walks, contact 01423 863401 for further information.

Harrogate Fell and Dale Club

Sunday, July 28 - 8.30am start. Forest of Bowland. 12 miles. Call 07740 286609.

Tuesday, July 30 - Evening walk. A pleasant walk through the farmland and quiet lanes surrounding Markenfield Hall. Three miles. Call 01423 867845.

Sunday, August 4 - 8.30am start. Head to West Yorkshire for the five reservoirs walk. We take the train from Marsden to Slaithwaite (£2.20) and start the walk heading for the Blackmoor Foot reservoir. A 40 minute uphill walk will bring us to Wessenden Head. Passing the other four reservoirs we walk down to Marsden and refreshments. Nine and a half miles. Call 01423 873330.

For further details on these walks, contact the telephone numbers provided. Visit www.fellandale.org.uk - Join us for two walks without obligation. New members will receive a warm and friendly welcome.

Ripon Ramblers

On Sunday, July 28 Gillian is leading an eight mile circular walk from Skipton. We will be meeting at High Cleugh, Ripon, HG4 2QA at 9.30am to share lifts and transport costs. Non-members are welcome to join us for a few walks.

For further information about the walk, contact Gillian 01677 470597. Information about this walk and future walks can be found on our website, www.riponramblers.org.uk.

