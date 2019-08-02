Explore the best of Yorkshire's countryside this summer

It’s the height of summer and a great time of the year to be out and enjoying the very best of our Yorkshire countryside.

The district's walking groups have another week of scenic routes lined up to make the most of the long days and warm weather.

The hillsides of Wensleydale, near Hawes. Photo by Bruce Rollinson

Harrogate Rambling Club

On Sunday, August 4 we have two walks in the programme. The B group meet in Horton-in-Ribblesdale for a 10-mile hike to Norber Erratics and Crummock Dale, while the C/D members assemble in Leathley to start an eight mile ramble to Dob Park and Lindley Wood.

On Wednesday, August 7 all the walks are in the Masham/Wensleydale area because of our annual Summer Social which takes place in Masham after the walks.

The A group meet at Gollinglith Foot to tackle a 14-mile hike around Colsterdale. The B+ members are in West Burton to start an 11-mile ramble up to Penhill Beacon, while the B walkers meet in Masham for a 10.5 mile ramble to Ilton and Nutwith Cote Wood.

Norber Erratics, looking across Crummackdale. Photo by Bruce Rollinson

The C group also meet in Masham to start a nine and a half mile walk to Ilton and Nutwith Common, while the D walkers start a six and a half mile ramble at Jervaulx Abbey taking in Thornton Steward and Cover Bridge.

For further details on all these walks and for information about the club, visit www.harrogateramblingclub.org.uk.

Harrogate Fell and Dale Club

Sunday, August 4 - 8.30am start. Head to West Yorkshire for the five reservoirs walk. We take the train from Marsden to Slaithwaite (£2.20) and start the walk heading for the Blackmoor Foot reservoir. A 40-minute uphill walk will bring us to Wessenden Head. Passing the other four reservoirs we walk down to Marsden and refreshments. Nine and a half miles. Call 01423 873330.

Scar House Reservoir, Nidderdale. Photo by Gary Longbottom

Tuesday, August 6 - Evening walk from the library. The Pine Woods and Birk Crag. Three miles. Call 01423 538229.

Sunday, August 11 - West Witton to Penhill with views of Wensleydale followed by a visit to the Knights Templars Graves. Return via the River Ure and Redmire Force. 10 miles. Call 01423 867845.

For further details on these walks, contact the telephone numbers provided. Visit www.fellandale.org.uk - join us for two walks without obligation. New members will receive a warm and friendly welcome.

North Yorkshire Fell Club

We are a friendly group of keen fell walkers who walk in many areas of the North. We start at the picturesque old village of Slaidburn for our 14-mile walk on August 4 over Dunsop Head and into Whitendale in the Forest of Bowland.

August 11 sees us taking on a strenuous challenging walk over some of the Borrowdale Wainwrights with options to do some or all of the route. If you wish to join us for our walks, contact 01423 863401 for further information.

Ripon Ramblers

On Tuesday, August 6 Margaret is leading a six and a half mile circular walk from Scar House reservoir, around the Scar House and Angram reservoirs, along fairly level paths with a few short ascents.

We will be meeting at High Cleugh, Ripon, HG4 2QA at 9.30am to share lifts and transport costs. Non-members are welcome to join us for a few walks. For further information about the walk, contact Margaret on 07916 660149. For more information, visit www.riponramblers.org.uk.

Boroughbridge Amblers

On Thursday, August 8 Alan is leading a four and a half mile circular walk around Sneck Yate and Boltby. We will be meeting at the Back Lane car park in Boroughbridge to share transport and will be leaving there at 10am.

For any further information about the walk, contact Alan on 07831 517852.

Nidderdale Long Distance Walkers Association

Our 21 mile ‘A Ring Around Harrogate’ walk on Sunday, August 11 starts at 8.30am from Pannal train station (Station Road) HG3 1JN. Contact Tim on 0113 267 3839.

The next group meeting will be at 8pm on Tuesday, August 20 at The Woodlands Hotel, Wetherby Road, Harrogate. Contact the secretary on 01423 864040 or see https://www.ldwa.org.uk/Nidderdale.

