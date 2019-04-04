Dine with chef Stephanie Moon in Harrogate's Valley Gardens - how to get tickets

Experience a dining extravaganza under the Victorian beauty of the Valley Gardens colonnade with food from one of Yorkshire’s most acclaimed chefs, Stephanie Moon.

The Long Table was a new event introduced last year by Harrogate International Festivals. A resounding success, it’s back on 13 June from 6.45pm till late, with the table seating up to 160 diners.

Harrogate International Festivals' mission is to curate live events featuring world-renowned artists, alongside its legacy as a showcase for new talent, with year-round outreach and educational activities.

“Last year we had a cracking event,” Stephanie Moon said. “This year we’ll try and beat it! We’re involving local chefs and making the best of Yorkshire produce. Everyone sits on this one long table which makes it a real joyous event, there’s a real sense of excitement and fun.”

It’s likely, even if you go along with friends, that one person will be sat next to someone they don’t know. “It’s an invitation to come along and try a really unusual experience, to interact, meet new people and have a bit of fun. Food brings people together and people relax when they eat, and last year everyone really let their hair down.”

The menu begins with a summer cocktail and canapes on arrival followed by a feasting-style sharing starter, with four tapas-style platters.

Stephanie explained: “We’ll make the most of seasonal Yorkshire produce, from Yorkshire pea and fresh herb hummus, Bleikers smoked fish pate, and heritage tomato herb salad with Harrogate blue cheese in the starter.”

A taste of Dales lamb, the perfect banquet dish, will be cooked in three ways for the main, as a cutlet, pulled lamb shepherd’s pie and minted lamb Kofta, served with seasonal vegetables. Dessert features roast peach, Melba and strawberry mille-feuille for a fresh summery pudding.

The daughter of a farmer, Stephanie is passionate about local produce. The chef is busy as ever across the district, working with iconic food establishments in Harrogate including Rudding Park and is celebrating 10 years at Fodder, but says the Long Table is a summer highlight.

She said: “Surrounded by nature and the stunning views of the gardens, being served sumptuous food and drink, it’s a great spectacle. With this menu, I think we’ve got a real crowd pleaser. It’s fun food with bright colourful bouncy flavours, what more do you want?”

The Long Table is on June 13 at 6.45pm in Valley Gardens. The event includes cocktail and canapes, and bespoke three-course meal. Tickets £76.

With limited spaces, book online at harrogateinternationalfestivals.com or box office: 01423 562 303 if you have dietary requirements.