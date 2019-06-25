Country pub in village where Guy Fawkes once lived, near Harrogate, changes hands

The Guy Fawkes Arms, a family-run country pub in the village where Guy Fawkes used to live, has been sold.

Much of the trade of the busy pub in Scotton, near Knaresborough, is derived from tourists and visitors to the Harrogate district and its many attractions.

The pub retains many original features including wooden beams and stone walls and comprises a restaurant, charming bar area and a cosy, separate snug which could also be used as a private dining area.

Previous owners Martin and Louise Peachey and Peter and Lisa Walker had spent significant time in the catering industry and decided to sell the pub so they could take some time off.

They have built up the pub’s reputation for excellent food and beverages, establishing The Guy Fawkes Arms as a successful business.

Martin said: “We would like to welcome Adam and Danielle to The Guy Fawkes and wish them every success for the future.

“We have really enjoyed serving our customers over the past few years and expect the business to continue to flourish in the hands of Adam and Danielle.”

David Lee, Regional Director – North East at Christie & Co handled by the sale and said:, “We would like to thank the Peacheys and Walkers for the opportunity to sell an excellent freehold pub in a great location and congratulate the new owners on their astute purchase of The Guy Fawkes.

“We are sure with their experience and background they will continue to develop the excellent upward trajectory of this business for years to come.

“The sale of The Guy Fawkes is another example of the buoyant freehold pub market in North Yorkshire. Demand heavily outweighs supply and I am pleased to report that, as we head towards the half year stage of 2019, we are set for another record year of pub sales in 2019. This follows 2018 which was a significantly busier year for sales than 2017.”

The Guy Fawkes Arms was sold off an asking price of £595,000 for the freehold interest.