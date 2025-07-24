Clothes from global fashion icon who broke all the rules set to be auctioned off

The upper section of the Vivienne Westwood, Voyage to Cythera Two-Piece Harlequin Mini-Crini – estimate: £8,000-12,000

Tennants Auctioneers is delighted to present Vivienne Westwood: Five Decades at the Cutting Edge, a single owner sale of fashion from the icon of the British fashion industry, Dame Vivienne Westwood.

The auction will take place on Friday, August 15, with the collection open for public view from Wednesday, August 13, at Tennants’ North Yorkshire Salerooms. It is thought to be the largest private collection of Vivienne Westwood to be sold outside London.

Vivienne Westwood broke the rules of fashion and had an extraordinary influence on British culture and design, from defining the Punk look in the 1970s, to her role as global fashion icon and the activism central to her later years.

Offering over 300 garments, the collection has been put together over 20 years by Susan Baker, a passionate admirer of everything Westwood.

Vivienne Westwood and Malcolm McLaren Seditionaries ‘The Great Rock N’Roll Swindle T-Shirt' – estimate: £500-800.

Having collected historical costume since the 1990s, a visit to the landmark Vivienne Westwood retrospective at the V&A in 2004 proved pivotal.

Immediately feeling a connection with the designer, Baker said: “Unlike Vivienne, in the 1970s I wasn’t a punk rocker, but I’ve always been a rebel. I love how her clothes are an expression of dissatisfaction with the status quo, of political rebellion.”

Buying the exhibition catalogue, Baker collected as many of the garments featured as possible, scouring antiques fairs, auctions and specialist dealers.

She is particularly fascinated by Vivienne Westwood’s use of traditional tailoring and styles from historic dress, from the cut and slashed draperies of the Tudor and Jacobean Court to 18th century ‘sack-back’ silk dresses and the frothy drapery depicted in works by the French painter Jean-Antoine Watteau.

Section of Vivienne Westwood Pin Stripe Suit from the S/S 1994 Café Society Collection – estimate: £500-800

One iconic piece in the collection is the two-piece Harlequin Mini-Crini from the Voyage to Cythera Collection, A/W 1989, inspired by figures from the Italian ‘Commedia Dell’Arte’ and paintings of Jean-Antoine Watteau, offered with an estimate of £8,000-12,000 (all figures exclude buyer’s premium).

Further stand-out lots include a Corset Top from the Portrait Collection, A/W 1990/1 (estimate: £1,000-1,500), a Pin Stripe Suit from the S/S 1994 Café Society Collection (estimate: £500-800) and a Voyage to Cythera Harris Tweed ‘Savile’ Jacket and Nude Leggings, the latter featuring a mirrored fig leaf (estimate: £2,500-3,500).

Under the Vivienne Westwood and Malcolm McLaren Seditionaries label is ‘The Great Rock N’Roll Swindle’ T-Shirt from circa 1978, featuring images of Sid Vicious (estimate: £500-800).