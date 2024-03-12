Claro Hill Vets: Open day to showcase new Yorkshire practice

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The date for your diary is Sunday, March 17, 10am to 2pm - full details at clarohillvets.co.uk.

Children will be given the chance to dress up as a surgeon in theatre.

There will be dog operation games, hook-a-duck, lucky dip, colouring stations, face painting, a charity raffle and more.

Demonstrations of ultrasound equipment at the practice will also be given during the day.

Veterinary surgeon Heather Morrison with Gary the cat. Photo: Gerard Binks

The Claro Hill team have organised a charity raffle to raise money for local charity, Miss Mollie’s, and tickets will be on sale.

Slingsby gin, champagne and various pet treat prizes have been donated by generous Harrogate businesses.

Other raffle prizes include tickets for the Great Yorkshire Show, Ripon races, plus restaurant and photography treats.

Alongside the raffle, Claro Hill Vets are also donating large quantities of Hills pet food to three charities; Miss Mollie’s, Lucie’s Animal Rescue and Yorkshire Poundies.

The Open Day will give existing and prospective clients the opportunity to tour the practice.

Launched in January by local vet Laura Keyser, who has more than 15 years experience, it is based in Units 7 and 8, Thirkill Park, Thirkill Drive, Pannal HG3 1GQ - SEE GOOGLE MAP.

Claro Hill Vets in Pannal near Harrogate

With private parking outside the door, electric chargers and good accessibility, it serves Harrogate, Wetherby, Otley, Knaresborough and North Leeds areas.

The team consists of another experienced vet, Heather, two registered veterinary nurses Stacey and Kathryn, as well as receptionists and Veterinary Care Assistants (VCA) Debbie, Georgina and Molly.

Meet the team at Claro Hill Vets, left to right, Kathryn Sowray (RVN), Georgina Vicente (morning receptionist), Laura Keyser (vet), Debbie Troake (receptionist/admin), Heather Morrison (vet), Molly Brown (afternoon receptionist) and Stacey Andrews (RVN)

The building has been designed to a high specification with both the needs of staff and clients in mind.

There are three modern consultation rooms, including one for cats only, two operating theatres, separate dog kennels and a quiet cattery, a dental room with dental x-ray in-house laboratory and a state-of-the-art imaging suite, which includes digital x-ray and a CT scanner.

Claro Hill are offering an outpatient service so other practices in the area can send pets for a 3D CT scan and report, adding another string to their bow.

They also have the option to use visiting surgeons, cardiologists, oncologists and diagnostic imagers to enable them to keep as much work in-house as possible.

Claro Hill Vets Open Day is Sunday, March 17, 10am to 2pm

The practice aim to offer an excellent service to clients and their pets, with a high standard of clinical and customer care, from the way they answer the phone and greet you at the door, to the treatment and diagnostics it provides.

"We are looking forward to welcoming you to the practice this Sunday," said Laura.

"Feel free to drop in and look around the facilities. If you are not able to attend our Open Day we would be proud to give you a tour anytime."

