'Wonderful feedback' inspires return of ‘Letters from Father Christmas’ service at Harrogate Hospital

A special delivery from the North Pole is back as the ‘Letters from Father Christmas’ service returns to Harrogate Hospital.

After its success last year, Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity (HHCC) is excited to announce the arrival of Letters from Father Christmas 2023.

HCC’s Elves want to support children and young people this Christmas by giving something back – a personalised letter from the main man himself.

Georgia Hudson, Volunteer and Charity Manager, said: “The HHCC and Volunteer Team are delighted to be able to run the Letters from Father Christmas initiative for the second year running.

“We received some wonderful feedback from supporters last year and hope to continue to bring a smile onto your loved ones faces with some sparkle and excitement from the main man himself.

"Thank you to everyone who is continuing to support HHCC.”

The charity initiative offers youngsters the chance to either request a personalised letter from Father Christmas or post their own letter to Father Christmas.

All individuals that receive a letter from Father Christmas, will also be in with a chance of winning an amazing prize, kindly donated by Imagined Things Book Shop Harrogate, just in time for Christmas.

Personalised letters can be posted at the festive post box situated at Harrogate District Hospital Main Entrance from Friday, December 1.

The last available day to submit your booking form for a personalised letter from Father Christmas is Sunday, December 3.

All letters will be posted between Monday, December 4 and Friday, December 8 to ensure they arrive before Christmas Eve.

You can also hand deliver your own letter to Father Christmas himself this November, as he is kindly stopping by at HHCC’s Outdoor Pop up Christmas Market at Harrogate Railway Athletic FC at Station View in Starbeck on Sunday, November 26.

Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity is the charity for Harrogate District Hospital and Community Health Services.

It raises funds to buy specialist equipment, training and services over and above what the NHS provides and also raise funds for individual departments and services.