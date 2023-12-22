All of the supermarkets across Harrogate will operate different hours throughout the Christmas period.
Here is when the supermarkets in Harrogate will be open over the festive period…
1. ASDA - Bower Road, Harrogate
December 23 - 12am till 10pm | Christmas Eve - 10am till 4pm | Christmas Day - Closed | Boxing Day - 9am till 6pm
2. Waitrose - Station Parade, Harrogate
December 23 - 8am till 10pm | Christmas Eve - 10am till 4pm | Christmas Day - Closed | Boxing Day - Closed
3. Morrisons - Hookstone Chase, Starbeck, Harrogate
December 23 - 6am till 12am | Christmas Eve - 10am till 4pm | Christmas Day - Closed | Boxing Day - 9am till 6pm
4. Sainsbury's - Wetherby Road, Harrogate
December 23 - 6am till 11pm | Christmas Eve - 10am till 4pm | Christmas Day - Closed | Boxing Day - 9am till 6pm