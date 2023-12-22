News you can trust since 1836
When are the supermarkets in Harrogate open over Christmas? – including Asda, Waitrose, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, Lidl, Aldi, M&S, Co-op and Tesco

By Lucy Chappell
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 08:00 GMT

Here is when the supermarkets in Harrogate will be open over the festive period…

December 23 - 12am till 10pm | Christmas Eve - 10am till 4pm | Christmas Day - Closed | Boxing Day - 9am till 6pm

1. ASDA - Bower Road, Harrogate

December 23 - 12am till 10pm | Christmas Eve - 10am till 4pm | Christmas Day - Closed | Boxing Day - 9am till 6pm Photo: Archive

December 23 - 8am till 10pm | Christmas Eve - 10am till 4pm | Christmas Day - Closed | Boxing Day - Closed

2. Waitrose - Station Parade, Harrogate

December 23 - 8am till 10pm | Christmas Eve - 10am till 4pm | Christmas Day - Closed | Boxing Day - Closed Photo: Archive

December 23 - 6am till 12am | Christmas Eve - 10am till 4pm | Christmas Day - Closed | Boxing Day - 9am till 6pm

3. Morrisons - Hookstone Chase, Starbeck, Harrogate

December 23 - 6am till 12am | Christmas Eve - 10am till 4pm | Christmas Day - Closed | Boxing Day - 9am till 6pm Photo: Archive

December 23 - 6am till 11pm | Christmas Eve - 10am till 4pm | Christmas Day - Closed | Boxing Day - 9am till 6pm

4. Sainsbury's - Wetherby Road, Harrogate

December 23 - 6am till 11pm | Christmas Eve - 10am till 4pm | Christmas Day - Closed | Boxing Day - 9am till 6pm Photo: Archive

