Try Swaledale online butcher for high quality seasonal festive food this Christmas

For the team at Swaledale, it is the high quality, seasonal side of festive food that makes Christmas so special and exciting.

Stuffed birds, bread sauce, a gravy thickened with flour (and spiked with booze), fruit jelly, various treats wrapped in streaky bacon and the glory that are Brussel sprouts.

The classic repertoire sometimes takes a bit of flack for being unexciting, however they couldn’t disagree more!

Swaledale turkeys and cockerels are seriously high-quality birds, with a real depth of flavour that distinguishes them from their commercially reared counterparts.

Roasted and rested with care, these birds will be succulent and moist.

For those looking to put a spin on festive flavours, try roasting a cockerel Italian-style, with marsala wine and chestnuts in the roasting tray and a stuffing with parmesan and mortadella in its cavity. Braised lentils, roasted squash and cabbage completing the ensemble.

One thing not to be overlooked with these birds is that their carcasses make the most excellent stocks. You can use them to power your feasting into the New Year!