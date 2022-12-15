The Harrogate Father Christmas Experience brings festive magic to hundreds of school children

The Green Elf Project at the Harrogate Father Christmas Experience at Cedar Court Hotel in Harrogate.

Suzanne Vaughan of Enchantica’s has been working with a team of charity and educational sponsors and to create The Harrogate Father Christmas Experience at Cedar Court Hotel in Harrogate’s impressive tipi.

And, with the support of business sponsors, the team put on The Green Elf show for 800 school children.

This educational theatre show promoted the message of sustainability and how recycling is important for the environment.

Michelle Williams, Year 5 teacher at Rossett Acre Primary, one of the schools who attended the Green Elf Project said: “Our Year 5 and Eco Committee loved The Green Elf Project.

"In March 2020 we achieved our Green Flag eco schools award and are continually looking for green projects to become involved with as we continue our sustainability journey.”

In addition, families from Harrogate charity The Unity were invited as Father Christmas’ VIP guests at the Elf Workshop for specially dedicated special educational needs (SEN) shows.

Lynn Westerman from the parent-led charity which offers accessible events for families living with disability, neurodiversity or from vulnerable backgrounds said: “We have worked with the incredible team at Enchantica’s for five years now and are always so impressed not only with their undeniable performing talent and creativity but, more importantly, their experience and ability to very naturally adapt their show to the individual needs of each audience member

“Our families are relieved to find that there is no judgement if their children need to move around or talk; everyone is welcome to join in as much or as little as they can manage.”

Suzanne Vaughan of Enchantica’s said she was grateful to a wide range of Harrogate businesses for supporting the projects.

The roll call includes: Techbuyer, Your Harrogate, Hindson Collier, Doma Architects, Prospect Health, Thomsons Chartered Accountants, Verity Frearson, Red House Originals, Fabric & Co, Harrogate Borough Council and Cedar Court Hotel.

Sarah Pearson Wood, Head of Brand and Communications at Techbuyer, who has been working on The Green Elf project with Enchantica’s said: “Environmental best practice is a passion of ours all year round, and we are delighted to be supporting this project and local schools, whilst helping to spread Christmas joy too.

“Whilst we now have facilities around the world, our roots are firmly rooted in our local Yorkshire community, with our head office based in Harrogate.

"We are proud to be able to support the Green Elf project and bring sustainability to children in a festive way.”

Suzanne from Enchantica’s said: “These two projects would not be possible without the support of all these businesses kindly contributing and it really is pure joy doing what we can to make a difference in so many wonderful ways this Christmas.

“We have a captive audience of thousands of local families and we have an opportunity to make a wonderful educational impact with the magical content we deliver."

Enchantica’s Father Christmas Experience is supported by Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID).

There are two shows which families can book to see at their Elf Village this December, an Elf Training show for 0-8 year olds and a show for seven years and above called Codebreaker's Christmas.