The Harrogate Christmas event dog owners must not miss is coming to town soon at Revolución de Cuba

Harrogate is to host a unique event for pet owners this month – a Christmas cafe for dogs.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 1st Nov 2023, 15:11 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 15:11 GMT
Open to all friendly dogs, the Pup Up Christmas Café is to take place at Revolución de Cuba on Parliament Street with a feast of festive activities for the pooch in your life.

Presented by pet food brand, Pure Pet, the event in Harrogate on Saturday, November 18 is part of a UK tour including similar events in ten key city centre locations from London to Edinburgh.

This unique event promises the following:

Open to all friendly dogs, the Pup Up Christmas Café is to take place later this month in Harrogate as part of a Pure Pet Food UK tour. (Picture contributed)Open to all friendly dogs, the Pup Up Christmas Café is to take place later this month in Harrogate as part of a Pure Pet Food UK tour. (Picture contributed)
A present given on entry to every dog.

A super fun dog experience with doggies roaming free.

Santa's Grotto with a real Santa Paws.

Safe secure and staffed space for the ‘off lead' time.

Pure Pet trade stands packed with goodies.

Prize competitions for best dressed dogs.

Photos of dogs and owners taken by a professional photographer with dog-tastic Christmas props.

Dogs go free at the Pup Up Christmas Café but owners require a ticket.

Space is available at a first come first served basis.

Please do not bring your dog along if they are: In season, aggressive towards other dogs or people, very nervous in crowds, not up to date with vaccinations or don’t like to be social.

To book a ticket, visit: https://www.pupup.cafe/event/pure-christmas-tour-harrogate-all-paws-welcome-%f0%9f%8e%84/

Pure Pet Food aims to provide a tailored healthy and high quality dog food subscription in the UK

Healthy, personalised and delivered straight to your door via online orders.

For more information, visit: https://www.purepetfood.com/

