PICTURE SPECIAL: 16 seasonal snaps as Christmas returned to Harrogate at the convention centre this week

It might only be January, but Christmas returned to the town this week with the Harrogate Christmas and Gift Fair at the Convention Centre.

Anyone unfamiliar with the Christmas industry would be forgiven for thinking that they had gone ‘back to the future’ as they entered the halls of Harrogate Convention Centre this week.

With over 90 exhibitors, the 73rd Harrogate Christmas and Gift Fair was a great opportunity for independent retailers, mail order buyers, garden centres, promotion agencies, department stores, wholesale and volume buyers to source some of the hottest selling lines for 2023.

Those who have attended the fair would have enjoyed the atmospheric buzz of activity on the stands, with Christmas carols, laughter and chatter as industry colleagues met again, often for the first time since last years show.

It is a not to be missed event for anyone in the Christmas business and visitors were certainly spoiled for choice, with something on offer for everyone.

Simon Anslow, organiser of the Harrogate Christmas and Gift Fair, said: “The seven halls of the Harrogate Convention Centre have been packed to capacity with everyone’s favourite brands.

"In addition, we have had more than 20 companies exhibiting for the very first time, adding an exciting dimension to the show with an interesting array of new products on offer.

"Whilst the show is predominantly about Christmas and you are guaranteed to see everything from twinkling lights, tinsel and trees to inflatable Santas and grotto toys, the diversity of gifts available were truly outstanding.

"Whether you are seeking products for the home and garden, or gifts for Mother’s Day, Easter and other year-round events, I am confident that you will find it at the show.”

