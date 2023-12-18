The Knaresborough Christmas Tree Festival has made a welcome return to St John’s Parish Church.

Hundreds of visitors have already stepped through the doors of the historic church on Vicarage Lane to enjoy more than 70 amazing Christmas trees decorated by local organisations, charities and schools.

The free event, which runs until Saturday, December 23, also include live festive music on the first three Saturdays of December with performances from the likes of St John’s Choir and The Paul Mirfin Band.

There will also be refreshments served each weekend, including mulled wine.

The Knaresborough Christmas Tree Festival opening times:

Monday to Friday – Midday till 5pm

Saturdays – 10am till 5pm

Sundays – Midday till 4pm

For more information about the Knaresborough Christmas Tree Festival, visit https://visitharrogate.co.uk/events/st-johns-christmas-tree-festival-knaresborough

Kim Watson and her 17-month-old daughter Isla Watson admiring one of the beautiful trees on display

