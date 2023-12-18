IN PICTURES: Here are 15 spectacular photos from the annual Christmas Tree Festival at St John’s Parish Church in Knaresborough
Hundreds of visitors have already stepped through the doors of the historic church on Vicarage Lane to enjoy more than 70 amazing Christmas trees decorated by local organisations, charities and schools.
The free event, which runs until Saturday, December 23, also include live festive music on the first three Saturdays of December with performances from the likes of St John’s Choir and The Paul Mirfin Band.
There will also be refreshments served each weekend, including mulled wine.
The Knaresborough Christmas Tree Festival opening times:
Monday to Friday – Midday till 5pm
Saturdays – 10am till 5pm
Sundays – Midday till 4pm
For more information about the Knaresborough Christmas Tree Festival, visit https://visitharrogate.co.uk/events/st-johns-christmas-tree-festival-knaresborough