IN PICTURES: Here are 15 brilliant photos of people enjoying the outdoor ice rink at the Christmas Fayre in Harrogate
The festive favourite is bigger and better than ever before, hosting not only a bigger ice rink, but an outdoor bar, cosy sheltered tipi, funfair rides including a carousel and bungee trampolines, and a Yorkshire Wrap food stall.
The outdoor ice rink is open from 11am every day till January 7 – until 7.30pm on weekdays and 8.45pm on weekends.
Tickets are priced at £10 per person (plus booking fee) for a 60 minute session, which also includes skate hire.
The ticket will also grant you 50 per cent off any hot drink at the bar on site – including mulled wine and hot chocolate.
For more information and to book tickets, visit https://icerinkharrogate.com/