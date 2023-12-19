IN PICTURES: Here are 15 brilliant photos of people enjoying the outdoor ice rink at the Christmas Fayre in Harrogate

Get your skates on and enjoy a fun day out at the outdoor ice rink as part of the Christmas Fayre in Harrogate.

The festive favourite is bigger and better than ever before, hosting not only a bigger ice rink, but an outdoor bar, cosy sheltered tipi, funfair rides including a carousel and bungee trampolines, and a Yorkshire Wrap food stall.

The outdoor ice rink is open from 11am every day till January 7 – until 7.30pm on weekdays and 8.45pm on weekends.

Tickets are priced at £10 per person (plus booking fee) for a 60 minute session, which also includes skate hire.

The ticket will also grant you 50 per cent off any hot drink at the bar on site – including mulled wine and hot chocolate.

For more information and to book tickets, visit https://icerinkharrogate.com/

1 . ICE SKATING Visitors to the Christmas Fayre enjoying the outdoor ice rink which can be found in the Crescent Gardens Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales

2 . ICE SKATING Saul Pratt picking up Chloe Hart after taking a tumble on the outdoor ice rink which can be found in the Crescent Gardens Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales

3 . ICE SKATING Visitors to the Christmas Fayre enjoying the outdoor ice rink which can be found in the Crescent Gardens Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales

4 . ICE SKATING Lucy Hammond and Lilly Barratt getting a selfie on the outdoor ice rink which can be found in the Crescent Gardens Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales