For the first time, the budget supermarket’s Christmas cola truck is spreading the magic of Christmas across the nation until December 1.
Lidl’s famous fizzy Freeway cola drink has been transformed into a 15-tonne, 20-metre long and five-metre-high truck.
It also has a Freeway label-wrapped cylindrical body and a life-like pull-ring back hatch.
Throughout the tour, the truck is granting wishes, handing out over 2,000 Middle Aisle present boxes, giving away festive food shops and providing an array of seasonal food from Lidl.
We sent our photographer Gerard Binks down to the Victoria Shopping Centre to check out what was happening...
