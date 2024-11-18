For the first time, the budget supermarket’s Christmas cola truck is spreading the magic of Christmas across the nation until December 1.

Lidl’s famous fizzy Freeway cola drink has been transformed into a 15-tonne, 20-metre long and five-metre-high truck.

It also has a Freeway label-wrapped cylindrical body and a life-like pull-ring back hatch.

Throughout the tour, the truck is granting wishes, handing out over 2,000 Middle Aisle present boxes, giving away festive food shops and providing an array of seasonal food from Lidl.

We sent our photographer Gerard Binks down to the Victoria Shopping Centre to check out what was happening...

Send in your photos to [email protected]

1 . LIDL CHRISTMAS COLA TRUCK IN HARROGATE Theo Lamb (aged five) and Issac Lamb (aged seven) with the Lidl Christmas Cola Truck parked outside the Victoria Shopping Centre Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales

2 . LIDL CHRISTMAS COLA TRUCK IN HARROGATE Emilia Murray (aged 13) with the Lidl Christmas Cola Truck parked outside the Victoria Shopping Centre Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales

3 . LIDL CHRISTMAS COLA TRUCK IN HARROGATE Edward Entwistle (aged 11) with the Lidl Christmas Cola Truck parked outside the Victoria Shopping Centre Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales

4 . LIDL CHRISTMAS COLA TRUCK IN HARROGATE Teddy Barlow (aged two) and his dad James with the Lidl Christmas Cola Truck parked outside the Victoria Shopping Centre Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales