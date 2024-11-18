We take a look at 15 brilliant photos as Lidl's Christmas cola truck arrives in Harrogate to spread some festive cheerWe take a look at 15 brilliant photos as Lidl's Christmas cola truck arrives in Harrogate to spread some festive cheer
IN PICTURES: Here are 15 brilliant photos as Lidl's Christmas cola truck arrives in Harrogate to spread some festive cheer

By Lucy Chappell
Published 18th Nov 2024, 16:06 GMT
Updated 18th Nov 2024, 16:13 GMT
Hundreds of people queued to get their photograph taken with the Lidl Christmas cola truck in Harrogate town centre at the weekend.

For the first time, the budget supermarket’s Christmas cola truck is spreading the magic of Christmas across the nation until December 1.

Lidl’s famous fizzy Freeway cola drink has been transformed into a 15-tonne, 20-metre long and five-metre-high truck.

It also has a Freeway label-wrapped cylindrical body and a life-like pull-ring back hatch.

Throughout the tour, the truck is granting wishes, handing out over 2,000 Middle Aisle present boxes, giving away festive food shops and providing an array of seasonal food from Lidl.

We sent our photographer Gerard Binks down to the Victoria Shopping Centre to check out what was happening...

Theo Lamb (aged five) and Issac Lamb (aged seven) with the Lidl Christmas Cola Truck parked outside the Victoria Shopping Centre

1. LIDL CHRISTMAS COLA TRUCK IN HARROGATE

Theo Lamb (aged five) and Issac Lamb (aged seven) with the Lidl Christmas Cola Truck parked outside the Victoria Shopping Centre

Emilia Murray (aged 13) with the Lidl Christmas Cola Truck parked outside the Victoria Shopping Centre

2. LIDL CHRISTMAS COLA TRUCK IN HARROGATE

Emilia Murray (aged 13) with the Lidl Christmas Cola Truck parked outside the Victoria Shopping Centre

Edward Entwistle (aged 11) with the Lidl Christmas Cola Truck parked outside the Victoria Shopping Centre

3. LIDL CHRISTMAS COLA TRUCK IN HARROGATE

Edward Entwistle (aged 11) with the Lidl Christmas Cola Truck parked outside the Victoria Shopping Centre

Teddy Barlow (aged two) and his dad James with the Lidl Christmas Cola Truck parked outside the Victoria Shopping Centre

4. LIDL CHRISTMAS COLA TRUCK IN HARROGATE

Teddy Barlow (aged two) and his dad James with the Lidl Christmas Cola Truck parked outside the Victoria Shopping Centre

