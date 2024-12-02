IN PICTURES: Here are 11 brilliant photos as the Christmas Fayre gets underway in Harrogate town centre

Experience the joy of Christmas in Harrogate this December as the famous Christmas Fayre returns for three weeks of shopping, food and entertainment.

Among the many stalls, there will be arts and crafts from artisan creators, mouth-watering treats for visitors to sample or purchase, festive decorations for your home and a range of unique gift ideas for you to choose from.

Supported by Visit North Yorkshire (part of North Yorkshire Council) and Harrogate BID, the town will be bursting with festive activities throughout the season, including the ever-popular Candy Cane Express road train.

For breath-taking views of Harrogate and its surroundings, a giant 32-meter Ferris wheel will provide an unforgettable vantage point, both day and night, allowing visitors to take in the dazzling Christmas lights and festive illuminations from above.

Andy Pidgen, Market Manager, said: "We’re thrilled to bring our award-winning Christmas market back to this historic spa town for an extended 17-day celebration.

"Our research highlights the positive impact our events have on town centre economies, with last year’s market providing a significant annual boost in trade according to Harrogate’s hotel managers.

"Beyond the economic impact, it’s wonderful to see families, friends, and groups enjoying themselves and embracing the festive atmosphere."

The Christmas Fayre is open from November 29 till December 15.

Monday to Saturday – 10am till 7pm

Sundays – 10am till 4:30pm

For more information, visit https://visitharrogate.co.uk/events/harrogate-christmas-fayre

