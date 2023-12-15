Historic church's Christmas Tree Festival boosts Knaresborough's reputation as one of UK's most festive destinations
Running until Saturday, December 23, the free event at St John’s Church features more than 70 lit and decorated Christmas trees.
Already hundreds of visitors have stepped through the doors of the historic church, parts of which date from the early Norman days in the reign of Henry I, to enjoy the amazing array of Christmas trees decorated by local organisations, charities and schools.
The free event on Vicarage Lane, Knaresborough also include live festive music on the first three Saturdays of December with performances from the likes of St John’s Choir and The Paul Mirfin Band.
Refreshments will be served each weekend as well as mulled wine.
Great Knaresborough Christmas Tree Festival Opening Times
Monday-Friday: Noon-5pm
Saturdays: 10am-5pm
Sundays: Noon-4pm
Since it was built around 1114, St John’s Church has seen it all – economic hardship, civil war, the Black Death and Scots marauders who ransacked Knaresborough in 1318.