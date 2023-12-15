Historic church's Christmas Tree Festival boosts Knaresborough's reputation as one of UK's most festive destinations

The success of this year’s Great Knaresborough Christmas Tree Festival has boosted the town’s credentials as one of the most Christmassy destinations in the UK.

Running until Saturday, December 23, the free event at St John’s Church features more than 70 lit and decorated Christmas trees.

Already hundreds of visitors have stepped through the doors of the historic church, parts of which date from the early Norman days in the reign of Henry I, to enjoy the amazing array of Christmas trees decorated by local organisations, charities and schools.

The free event on Vicarage Lane, Knaresborough also include live festive music on the first three Saturdays of December with performances from the likes of St John’s Choir and The Paul Mirfin Band.

Young Effie Myers aged six takes a closer look at one of the trees on display at the Great Knaresborough Christmas Tree Festival at St John's Church. (Picture Gerard Binks)

Refreshments will be served each weekend as well as mulled wine.

Great Knaresborough Christmas Tree Festival Opening Times

Monday-Friday: Noon-5pm

Saturdays: 10am-5pm

Sundays: Noon-4pm