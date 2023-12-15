News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING

Historic church's Christmas Tree Festival boosts Knaresborough's reputation as one of UK's most festive destinations

The success of this year’s Great Knaresborough Christmas Tree Festival has boosted the town’s credentials as one of the most Christmassy destinations in the UK.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 15th Dec 2023, 14:38 GMT
Updated 15th Dec 2023, 14:39 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Running until Saturday, December 23, the free event at St John’s Church features more than 70 lit and decorated Christmas trees.

Already hundreds of visitors have stepped through the doors of the historic church, parts of which date from the early Norman days in the reign of Henry I, to enjoy the amazing array of Christmas trees decorated by local organisations, charities and schools.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The free event on Vicarage Lane, Knaresborough also include live festive music on the first three Saturdays of December with performances from the likes of St John’s Choir and The Paul Mirfin Band.

Most Popular
Young Effie Myers aged six takes a closer look at one of the trees on display at the Great Knaresborough Christmas Tree Festival at St John's Church. (Picture Gerard Binks)Young Effie Myers aged six takes a closer look at one of the trees on display at the Great Knaresborough Christmas Tree Festival at St John's Church. (Picture Gerard Binks)
Young Effie Myers aged six takes a closer look at one of the trees on display at the Great Knaresborough Christmas Tree Festival at St John's Church. (Picture Gerard Binks)

Refreshments will be served each weekend as well as mulled wine.

Great Knaresborough Christmas Tree Festival Opening Times

Monday-Friday: Noon-5pm

Saturdays: 10am-5pm

Sundays: Noon-4pm

Since it was built around 1114, St John’s Church has seen it all – economic hardship, civil war, the Black Death and Scots marauders who ransacked Knaresborough in 1318.

Related topics:Knaresborough