Harrogate’s North Pole Post Office is back in time for children to post letters to Father Christmas

Harrogate’s North Pole Post Office is open: Clemence Roux from Harrogate International Festivals, Harrogate BID Manager Matthew Chapman, The Mayor of Harrogate Coun Victoria Oldham, and Harrogate International Festivals Chief Executive Sharon Canavar.

The popular festive attraction is once again located at Harrogate International Festivals’ office, on Cheltenham Parade, and will remain open until Christmas Eve.

Funded by Harrogate BID and produced and delivered by Harrogate International Festivals, The North Pole Post Office features snow flurries, Christmas music, and the all-important post box.

The Christmas attraction began in 2020 during lockdown as a way of lifting spirits of children and adults but its success led to it to become an annual fixture.

In fact, the popularity of the North Pole Post Office has been so overwhelming that the ‘elfs’ who sort through the letters are not able to reply individually.

Instead, visitors can download a special letter and message from Father Christmas, via the HIF website, or by scanning the QR code next to the post box.

Harrogate BID chair Sara Ferguson said: "Harrogate BID could not be happier to support the North Pole Post Office again in 2022.

“The Christmas attraction lifts spirits and contributes to the efforts of so many who are working together to make Harrogate ‘Destination Christmas’.”

The North Pole Post Office is one of the key features in this year’s Destination Christmas campaign, a joint initiative between Harrogate Borough Council,

Visit Harrogate, Harrogate BID and Harrogate International Festivals to boost the town, featuring an ice-skating rink, fairground attractions, the candy cane express, the Christmas Fayre and the Father Christmas Experience.

Clemence Roux from Harrogate International Festivals said: “The Festivals came up with the idea of The North Pole Post Office as a way of lifting spirits in the Covid period but we didn’t imagine it would be so popular.

“We are delighted to bring this attraction back again, and will make sure once again that Father Christmas gets all the children’s letters.

“Harrogate BID has been extremely kind in sponsoring the scheme for another year.”

