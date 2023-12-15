Harrogate Soroptimists 'amazed' by volunteers' efforts in only district-wide Christmas shop window competition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Organised by Harrogate and District Soroptimists, who are part of a worldwide organisation of like-minded women dedicated to improving the lives of women and girls, the annual Charity Shop Christmas Window Competition attracts many entries from Harrogate, Knaresborough, Boroughbridge and Ripon.

This year’s awards ceremony was held at the Crown Hotel in Harrogate with The Mayor of Knaresborough, Coun Hannah Gostlow, and Soroptimists President, Pat Shore MBE, doing the honours.

The judging took place in three zones. Harrogate Town; Ripon with Boroughbridge and Knaresborough with Starbeck and Bilton

Harrogate Soroptimists Charity Shop Christmas Window Competition 2023 awards winners with The Mayor of Knaresborough, Coun Hannah Gostlow, and Soroptimists President, Pat Shore MBE. (Picture contributed)

Based on the criteria of Innovation, Impact and Spirit of Christmas, judges selected the Sue Ryder Charity Shop in Knaresborough as overall winner and recipient of the Soroptimist Cup.

Organiser Val Hills paid tribute to this year’s high standards, saying: "We are always amazed at what managers and volunteers achieve with limited resources.

“The Sue Ryder Charity Shop’s window display was an eye-catching red, gold and green display including a mannequin with a Christmas tree skirt.”

Zone Winners: Harrogate Town

Gold Award: Shelter, Commercial Street

Silver Award: Yorkshire Cancer Research, Oxford Street

Highly Commended: Saint Michael’s Hospice and Martin House

Zone Winners: Ripon and Boroughbridge

Gold Award: Oxfam, Ripon

Silver Award: Saint Michael's Hospice, Ripon

Highly Commended: Martin House, Ripon

Zone Winners: Knaresborough with Starbeck and Bilton

Gold Award: Sue Ryder, Knaresborough

Silver Award: Saint Michael’s Hospice Shop, Knaresborough

Highly Commended: Saint Michael’s Hospice, Bilton