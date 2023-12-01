Harrogate Father Christmas Experience that takes children on magical adventure makes popular return to town

The Elf Village is opening its doors in Harrogate on Saturday for another year of Christmas magic for families with children of all ages to enjoy.

Now in its third year, the Harrogate Father Christmas Experience has become a firm favourite tradition for Harrogate residents and visitors alike.

Behind the doors to Elf Village, you will join the elves on an adventure through Elf School, the Forest of Enchanted Wishes and Elf Village on your way to the Christmas Tipi to meet Father Christmas.

Hosted at the Cedar Court Hotel, visitors can expect a magical immersive experience from children’s theatre specialist Suzanne Vaughan and her team from Enchantica’s.

As one of the festive events sponsored by Harrogate BID, the Harrogate Father Christmas Experience, along with all the other Christmas events and activities in the town, were judged to have boosted trade and footfall in December over the last two years.

Suzanne from Enchantica’s said: “Last year we had visitors from all over Yorkshire, as well as from as far as Edinburgh and London, plus guests from Ireland, Norway and The Netherlands too.

“It’s wonderful that people are coming into Harrogate, not only to come to the Harrogate Father Christmas Experience, but to make a day or weekend of it with a meal, shopping and other entertainment too.”

Wayne Topley, managing director of Cedar Court Hotel, said that the whole team is delighted that Cedar Court Harrogate is working with Enchantica’s for the third year running to create a truly magical Santa Experience this year.

He said: “We have been given very special access to this year’s performance and we can say with confidence it will be better and even more magical than ever before.

"As a hotel we are in the business of making people happy, however when we see the families reaction to what they have experienced it take that happiness to a new level.”

The shows start on Saturday, December 2 and run every weekend and some weekdays right up until Christmas.

The Harrogate Father Christmas Experience is sponsored by Harrogate BID and is part of a whole host of Christmas festivities being put on in Harrogate this year.