Harrogate Christmas Fayre helping charities raise awareness and vital funds this festive season

Twenty local organisations will be benefit from the Harrogate Christmas Fayre, thanks to operators Market Place Europe, North Yorkshire Council and Harrogate & District Community Action.

Having opened on Friday, November 29 for its fourth year, The Harrogate Christmas Fayre is ensuring local charities can raise awareness and generate vital funds for the important work they do.

Market Place Europe – one of the UK’s leading and award-winning market operators- have teamed up with North Yorkshire Council, in partnership with Harrogate & District Community Action, to provide a stall at the Christmas market for the duration of the festive event.

The organisations attending the Christmas Fayre include Vision Support, Harrogate Hospital Radio, Girlguiding North Yorkshire West, Dementia Forward, Yorkshire Air Ambulance, Harrogate & District Community Action, Open Country, Harrogate Skills 4 Living Centre, Community Safety, Yorkshire Cancer Research, Nidd Valley Methodist Churches, Harrogate Cat Rescue, Harrogate Parkinsons, Harrogate Brigantes Rotary Club, Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity, Artizan, Samaritans, Saving Yorkshires Dogs, Harrogate Town Community Foundation and JennyRuth Workshops.

They will all be fundraising or selling products they have produced, as well as using it as a platform to share important information with the thousands of visitors attending the fayre.

Frances Elliot, Chief Executive of Harrogate & District Community Action, said:

“The Charity Hut at the Harrogate Christmas Fayre is a vital opportunity for small local charities, providing a much-needed platform to showcase their work, sell handmade goods and connect directly with the community.

At a time when funding is increasingly challenging for many charities and community groups, the fayre's support offers a real boost.

“We’re delighted that 20 organisations will benefit this year, not only to help them raise essential funds but also to raise awareness of their causes, fostering stronger connections and support within the local community.”

The Harrogate Christmas Fayre, located on Cambridge Street and Market Place, offers an eclectic mix of enticing stalls to complement Harrogate’s independent retailers, restaurants, bars and boutique stores.

Andy Pidgen, Market Place Europe Operations Manager, said: "We are thrilled to continue our tradition of supporting local charities and are delighted to welcome all twenty organisations to this year's Harrogate Christmas Fayre family.

"Our award-winning market welcomes thousands of visitors, offering a fantastic opportunity for these charities to raise awareness and gather support.

"We wish them every success.”

Visitors will be pleased to see the return of the extremely popular Candy Cane Express, transporting festive revellers around Harrogate town centre and the giant 32-metre Ferris wheel, providing an unforgettable vantage point of the Christmas lights and festive illuminations from above.

There is so much on offer throughout the town this year and the Christmas Market is just one of a wealth of other festive events and activities launching as part of the Christmas festivities.

The Harrogate Christmas Fayre is open until Sunday, December 15.