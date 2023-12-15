Harrogate charity's gratitude as hundreds flock to Light up a Life service at Ripon Cathedral

Ripon Cathedral has played its part in a poignant festive tradition which has so far attracted more than 1,000 people to pay tribute to loved ones.

Each year Harrogate-based charity Saint Michael’s Hospice presents Light up a Life services throughout December.

The popular events, held in the grounds of the hospice at Crimple House and at Ripon Cathedral offer people who have been bereaved the opportunity to gather together, with readings, live music, and time to reflect.

Other community-organised events have also taken place including one at St Cuthbert’s Church in Pateley Bridge.

Hundreds of people attended the Light up a Life service at Ripon Cathedral for Saint Michael's Hospice. (Picture contributed)

The services culminate in the lighting of a special tree – each twinkling light representing someone who has died.

Stars are given out to people who have made a dedication, and these are then placed on the branches of the trees, so that memories of loved ones shine on throughout the festive season.

Donations made for dedications of lights go to Saint Michael’s Hospice to support families in the Harrogate district affected by terminal illness and bereavement this Christmas and beyond.

The service at Ripon Cathedral proved to be particularly successful with more than 450 people in attendance

A family decorate their special stars before the Light up a Life service at Ripon Cathedral. (Picture contributed)

Chief executive of Saint Michael’s Tony Collins said: “We were pleased to welcome so many families to our events this year, despite some challenging weather.

“The services are always very moving, and we know they form an important part of many people’s festive traditions, with a chance to remember someone special, or simply in tribute to our special care.

“Saint Michael’s is very grateful to the choir of Saint Aidan’s School, Tewit Youth Band and the Decibelles choir for performing so beautifully at the events. “

Light up a Life is continuing right through until Christmas and the charity is encouraging people to share the opportunity to dedicate and donate with family and friends.

People brave the fog and cold to attend the Saint Michael’s Hospice Light up a Life services at Crimple House in Harrogate. (Picture contributed)

Anyone taking part will receive their very own star with their chosen dedication to display on your tree at home.

Call 01423 868628 or visit https://saintmichaelshospice.org/