Harrogate artist's beautiful new Christmas painting boosts town's Fair Trade Shop

One of Harrogate's emerging artists on the scene, Eve Melia with her painting called "Christmas Eve" outside Harrogate Fair Trade Shop.

One of Harrogate's emerging artists on the scene, Eve Melia's latest artwork is, appropriately, called "Christmas Eve".

The lovely portrayal of Harrogate's Royal Pump Rooms on a quiet, winter's night after heavy snowfall is to feature in a variety of formats, partly to support fundraising during the festive season at the tiny shop, housed in the former porch of St Peter's Church in the centre of town."

The view from which I painted Harrogate's Royal Pump Rooms is from inside Valley Gardens; stood between the two stone entrance pillars facing out towards the Pump Rooms museum,” said Eve.

"I chose to paint this scene because it's my favourite time of year at one of our towns most recognisable, historic locations.

"I wanted to capture a peaceful moment that one might see if standing still and quiet for long enough while out walking along the lamp-lit street on Christmas Eve.”

Painting with an acute attention to detail combined with vibrant use of colour, Eve reflects on fond memories of growing up in this beautiful area.

Drawing has been her hobby since she was just two-years-old, with her earliest drawings from 1992 still in a folder.

Acrylic landscapes are now Eve's primary past-time, a passion which has seen her work shown for more than a year at AC Gallery on Commercial Street in Harrogate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As for Christmas Eve, it will be available to buy as Christmas Cards in packs of ten from the Harrogate Fair Trade Shop.

Signed, open edition print versions of Eve’s beautiful painting are also available - from AC Gallery – along with some limited edition embellished prints, individually finished with hand-brushed additions of iridescent pearl and glitter in the snow.

A registered charity, Harrogate Fair Trade Shop has been trading for more than 30 years.

Staffed by volunteers, it offers an incredible range of products from around the world with sustainable gifts perfect for the festive season - including wooden toys, gifts, accessories, homeware, and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad