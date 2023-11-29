Harrogate Advent Calendar returns for second year to celebrate local businesses and reward shoppers

The Harrogate Advent Calendar is back for a second year to celebrate the wonderful array of local businesses in the town and reward shoppers with offers and prizes.

Each day, from December 1, an offer, prize or celebration will be posted on social media as part of the project organised by Enchantica’s.

There are some early Christmas treats too, as Whizzy, the naughty elf has been sneaking out to open some doors before December 1.

Suzanne from Enchantica’s said “Whizzy is just very excited for Christmas and couldn’t wait to open some of our advent doors.

“We’re so lucky that the local businesses of Harrogate have stepped up to support and make sure that there are lots of gifts pouring in to fill up all the days before Christmas.

“This is the second year that we’ve run the Harrogate Advent Calendar and it’s an incredible way to celebrate all that Harrogate has to offer.

"By working together, we can all help each other and showcase the wonderful community of businesses and organisations that Harrogate is home to.”

This year, the advent calendar is featuring 34 local businesses and events.

Prizes and offers include daily discounts, event tickets and vouchers ranging in value from £20 to £500.

To see what is on offer each day as the advent calendar doors are opened, follow @enchanticas on Instagram or Facebook and check from 10am daily until Christmas Day.

The Harrogate Advent Calendar is part of the Father Christmas Experience, sponsored by Harrogate BID, with the aim of driving more footfall to retailers within the town at this time of year.