From sprouts to Boxing Day leftover sandwiches to putting up the decorations - these are the 35 things we love about Christmas
With Christmas around the corner, researchers surveyed the nation to reveal the 35 things which made Christmas in Britain magical, with simply being with loved ones coming top.
Putting up the decorations were also high on the list as was settling down to a Christmas special episode on the telly together.
Despite them polarising the nation, sitting down to sprouts on Christmas Day is one of the highlights of the festive period
Getting dressed up on Christmas morning, tasting that first mince pie, sharing a massive tin of chocolates with a festive filmand enjoying leftover sandwiches on Boxing Day also made the final list.
The research, from M&S Credit Card, also reveals that Brits like to play board games, can’t get enough of the scent of the Christmas tree and are proud to wear a Christmas jumper.
Paul Stokes, M&S Credit Card, said: “It’s great to see just how much there is that makes Christmas feel like such a special time for so many of us, whether it’s the first mince pie of the season, sitting down to Christmas dinner or shopping while listening to festive carols, there is so much we look forward to as a nation.
“Our research also indicates that many Brits are confident they’ll have a fantastic Christmas, even if they may be planning to spend a little less during the festive period than last year.
"Many have been making an effort to not only save up but also look for ways to be more savvy when it comes to their festive spending too, whether that’s starting their Christmas shopping early, setting a budget or earning rewards on their festive purchases so that they can earn vouchers to save money on their shopping in the New Year.”
Festive favourites
Being together with family and friends
Treating loved ones to a special gift
Decorating the house
Watching a Christmas special on the telly
Watching younger family members open their stockings
Entertaining friends and family
Hearing Christmas songs while out shopping
Mince pies
Seeing shop windows dressed in festive decorations
Christmas lights being switched on
Eating chocolate in the morning
Sharing a massive tin of chocolates during a movie
Boxing Day leftover sandwiches
Playing board games
The smell of the Christmas tree
Wearing Christmas jumpers
Making the table look pretty
The chaos of getting Christmas lunch on the table
A Christmas tipple
A Boxing Day walk
Getting dressed up on Christmas morning
Everyone looking silly in their cracker hats
Sprouts
Buying a present for your pet
Changing into your pyjamas straight after lunch
Mulled wine
Family members nodding off in an armchair
Singing carols
Shaking your presents to see what you got
Bucks Fizz
Tucking into your first Christmas sandwich of the year
Leaving a mince pie out for Father Christmas
Lighting the fire
Going to the pub for a quick drink on Christmas Day
A visit to Santa’s grotto