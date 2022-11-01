Find that perfect Christmas gift - more than 180 producers and makers head to Country Living Fair at Harrogate Convention Centre

Food and drink will be well represented at the fair

The Country Living Christmas Fair, hosted in Harrogate across four days from December 1 to 4, showcases the latest collections of more than 180 UK independent producers, crafters, and artisan retailers, under one roof.

From pottery studios in Nottinghamshire to bestselling gifts from the Lake District, with whisky from the most westerly distillery in Scotland, to textiles from the rolling hills of rural Wales, here’s a taster of what to expect...

Food

Pick up a perfect Christmas gift at Country Living Fair in Harrogate in December

Charlie and Ivys

Seriously, tasty, award-winning dippers, dressing, and mayo crafted by a family -run farm in the heart of Yorkshire, using its fabulous and award-winning cold pressed rapeseed oil.

Cakes Direct from the Lodge

A small business based in Halifax, that produces high quality Aga baked cakes, grab some hand-made chocolate bars and truffles made from the finest Belgian chocolate, and the rum-soaked fruitcake and Aga-baked Parkin.

Drink

Isle of Barra Distillers

This distillery stands out in the Atlantic on the far western edge of Scotland. Distilled and bottled on the remote Scottish Island of Barra, this gin has a piece of this remote corner of Scotland in each bottle.

Everleaf

Crafted by their unique knowledge of botany and conservation, Everleaf makes complex non-alcoholic aperitifs anchored to different parts of the natural world: Forest, Mountain and Marine. These act as both inspiration for flavour profiles and sources for key botanicals. Everleaf is designed to be mixed with light-tonic water, ice and a freshly sliced garnish to create a delicious spritz.

Interiors and Accessories

The Wild Shepherdess

The Wild Shepherdess timelessly champions the British Sheepskin, producing luxury, top quality handmade sheepskin products. From farm to home, its a sustainable brand, from Harriet’s (the wild shepherdess) own flock of sheep and other locally sourced British farmers.

Welsh Otter

Based in a 17th Century cowshed set amongst the rolling hills of rural Carmarthenshire, Welsh Otter brings together the very best of design from across Wales. They design and develop their beautiful range of textiles and homeware that reflects Welsh tradition, style and heritage.

Wildflower

With a love of the countryside and luxury scents, Wildflower has created a range of products which encapsulates both. It provides the luxury of the outdoors, indoors, with natural candles made from 100% soy wax and eco-friendly packaging. Wildflower aims to be synonymous with the unspoilt countryside of Cumbria, where they are based.

Children’s gifts

Fab Dab Do

An Arts and Crafts kit that teaches children how to hand-print with stencils, use paint dabbers, mix colours and introduce them to fashion design, as they create their own t-shirts. Perfect for boys and girls aged from five to pre-teen.

The Little Stamford Company

Luxury baby, childrenswear and gifts inspired by the British countryside. These premium organic cotton pieces are adorned by timeless and exclusive watercolour prints depicting rural favourites such as gun dogs, tractors, land rovers, ponies, and British wildflowers. From sleepwear to wooden toys, you'll find high quality gifts for little ones, all made from the finest, softest and natural materials.

Xmas Decorations

Snowflake

With the strapline, Works of Art for Your Tree, Snowflake offers a collection of magnificent ornaments that aim to be heirlooms you can pass on through your family.

Urban Outline

The Scandinavians know how to do a real cosy Christmas in style, Urban Outline brings a taste of Scandinavia with an eclectic selection of quality Danish and Swedish festive decorations to bring a little Danish Hygge to your home.

That’s just a taster of what’s on offer. All you need for Christmas under one roof. Discover unique gifts, handcrafted homeware, beautiful decorations, accessories, fashion and more in a safe and spacious shopping environment.