Big day as Harrogate's first major Christmas lights switch-on takes place in Starbeck

The big Starbeck Christmas Lights in Harrogate is taking place tomorrow, Saturday.

The big moment arrives tomorrow, Saturday, November 26 when the lights switch-on will take place as the climax of Starbeck Christmas Fair.

Large crowds are expected to gather for the switch-on of the Christmas lights on Starbeck High Street will take place at 6pm with special guests The Stray Notes Choir.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The good news is the weather forecast for tomorrow in Harrogate is largely dry and a little milder than of late.

The same day will see more festive fun at Starbeck Christmas Fair in St Andrew's Church in Starbeck.

Helmed by the Starbeck Christmas Lights Appeal, the event runs from 2pm to 6pm.

There will stalls galore with crafts, Christmas cards, a tombola, a Grand Christmas Raffle, mince pies, coffee and cakes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children can visit Santa's Grotto and the competitons will include prizes for Best Iced Christmas Cake, Childrens Best Iced Gingerbread the Best Dressed Christmas Fairy or Elf.

But entrants are advised to please arrive by 3.30pm for judging.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Please hand all entries of cakes and gingerbreads in by 1.30pm on the day

Entertainment at tomorrow's Starbeck Christmas Fair will also include a performance by Summerhall Dance Academy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Starbeck Christmas Lights Appeal is made up of a small group of volunteers who raise funds each year to provide Starbeck with its Christmas Lights on the High Street.