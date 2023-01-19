Where are the cheapest petrol stations to fill up my car in Harrogate?

While December saw the average price of fuel fall by 9p a litre saving drivers £5 a tank, the RAC believes drivers should have seen much bigger drops due to far lower wholesale costs.

The RAC Fuel Watch data shows that petrol fell by 8.4p last month to 151.06p, making a full 55-litre tank for a family car £4.63 cheaper (£83.08).

Diesel came down by 9.4p to 173.97p, meaning a complete fill-up was £5.19 less than it was at the start of the month at £95.68.

Here are the cheapest petrol stations to fill up your car in Harrogate according to petrolprices.com

1. Morrisons - Plumpton Park, Harrogate Unleaded is 145.4p and Diesel is 166.4p │ Last Updated: 18/01/23

2. ASDA - Dragon Road, Harrogate Unleaded is 145.7p and Diesel is 166.7p │ Last Updated: 18/01/23

3. Sainsbury's - Wetherby Road, Harrogate Unleaded is 145.9p and Diesel is 166.9p │ Last Updated: 19/01/23

4. BP - Leeds Road, Harrogate Unleaded is 148.9p and Diesel is 169.9p │ Last Updated: 19/01/23