Where are the cheapest petrol stations to fill up my car in Harrogate?

While December saw the average price of fuel fall by 9p a litre saving drivers £5 a tank, the RAC believes drivers should have seen much bigger drops due to far lower wholesale costs.

By Lucy Chappell
12 minutes ago
Updated 19th Jan 2023, 4:24pm

The RAC Fuel Watch data shows that petrol fell by 8.4p last month to 151.06p, making a full 55-litre tank for a family car £4.63 cheaper (£83.08).

Diesel came down by 9.4p to 173.97p, meaning a complete fill-up was £5.19 less than it was at the start of the month at £95.68.

Here are the cheapest petrol stations to fill up your car in Harrogate according to petrolprices.com

1. Morrisons - Plumpton Park, Harrogate

Unleaded is 145.4p and Diesel is 166.4p │ Last Updated: 18/01/23

Photo: Google Maps

2. ASDA - Dragon Road, Harrogate

Unleaded is 145.7p and Diesel is 166.7p │ Last Updated: 18/01/23

Photo: Google Maps

3. Sainsbury's - Wetherby Road, Harrogate

Unleaded is 145.9p and Diesel is 166.9p │ Last Updated: 19/01/23

Photo: Gerard Binks

4. BP - Leeds Road, Harrogate

Unleaded is 148.9p and Diesel is 169.9p │ Last Updated: 19/01/23

Photo: Google Maps

