Where are the cheapest petrol stations to fill up my car in Harrogate?

Despite the average price of petrol and diesel falling by 6p a litre last month, data from the RAC shows that the reductions on the forecourts should have been at least twice that.

Unleaded came down from 165.96p to 159.88p while diesel dropped from 190.31p to 183.87p, saving motorists more than £3 a tank.

It now costs £87.93 to fill up 55-litre family-sized petrol car and £101.13 for a similar diesel vehicle.

Taking an average of wholesale prices for the last week of November (21-25), the RAC believes petrol should really be at an average of 146p and diesel to 169p – 14p and 15p lower than the current averages.

Simon Williams, RAC fuel spokesman, said: “It’s bordering on a scandal that drivers are being overcharged so much because the big four supermarkets, which dominate United Kingdom fuel retailing, are flatly refusing to reduce their prices by bigger amounts.

"Their prices are dropping like a feather when they should be falling like a stone.

“While every retailer is free to charge what they like for their fuel it doesn’t seem fair that some of the biggest retailers appear to be taking advantage of their hard-pressed customers in the run-up to Christmas by making well over 10p more on a litre than they used to.

"We strongly urge every driver not to automatically assume their local supermarket is the cheapest place to fill up and shop around for the best priced fuel.”

Here are the cheapest petrol stations to fill up your car in Harrogate according to petrolprices.com

1. ASDA - Dragon Road, Harrogate Unleaded is 155.7p and Diesel is 179.7p │ Last Updated: 06/12/22 Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Texaco - Skipton Road, Harrogate Unleaded is 155.9p and Diesel is 184.9p │ Last Updated: 01/12/22 Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Morrisons - Plumpton Park, Harrogate Unleaded is 156.4p and Diesel is 181.4p │ Last Updated: 03/12/22 Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Sainsbury's - Wetherby Road, Harrogate Unleaded is 156.9p and Diesel is 181.9p │ Last Updated: 01/12/22 Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales