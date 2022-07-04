Top ten timely tips for summer sun safe driving

Be bright when driving in summer sunshine

With summer in full swing in the UK and Northern Ireland, motorists are being warned of the dangers of driving in direct sunlight.

Car leasing experts from LeaseElectricCar.co.uk and its sister site LeaseCar.uk offer drivers ten top tips for safe and stress-free car journeys during sunny weather.

Sunrise and sunset are the most likely times for drivers to be dazzled by the glaring sun when it's at its lowest.

And, with many people beginning to take to the roads for summer holidays and staycations, potential hazards the sun creates pose an increased risk for drivers.

A spokesperson for the car leasing experts said: “It’s important for drivers to recognise the potential hazards sunny weather can present especially on longer journeys this summer.

“Driving slower if you’re having trouble seeing and making sure the windshield isn’t cracked or pitted are just a few ways of ensuring a safe journey during sunny weather.

“By following these tips, drivers can ensure optimal safety on the road, and have a stress-free journey to their destination.”

Wash your windshield regularly: Smears on windscreens can be made highly visible when the sun is shining, blocking the driver’s vision and has potential to cause distraction.

Leave more room: Road danger increases if the sun is in your eyes, making it harder to see where the car ahead is going. Leaving an extra bit of space between you and the car ahead allows you more time to see the action of the car in front.

Invest in polarised glasses to reduce sun glare: Polarised lenses contain a filter that blocks out very intense reflected light, making polarised sunglasses ideal for reducing the sun’s glare when driving.

Drive slower if you’re having trouble seeing: Driving slower or pulling over and waiting until the sun has moved are the safest actions to take if the sun is obstructing your vision.

Avoid clutter on dashboard: A cluttered dashboard can be distracting when driving. Paper and glass can reflect sunlight and obstruct vision, so keeping a clean dashboard will eliminate any dangers.

Account for the time of day: Morning and evenings are when the sun is lowest in the sky and more likely to interfere with your vision when driving. Try and avoid getting behind the wheel at these times if you can.

Make sure the windshield isn’t cracked or pitted: Pits and cracks in the windshield can cause sunlight to scatter or distort your view of the road. Ensure your windshield is in top condition to prevent being dazzled or distracted.

Don’t forget to use your sun visor: Sun visors are there to help block out the sun and give you a safer driving environment, so make sure you are making full use of yours.