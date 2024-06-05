Honda Jazz

The Jazz is not just a car for pensioners says Julie Marshall

Honda’s delightful little Jazz had a refresh last year to the fourth generation with changes to styling, power and levels of equipment.

Cars are often perceived to appear to certain demographics. The Jazz, which has been around since 2001 has always had more of a following among the older generation and has often been dismissed by younger drivers who perhaps consider it staid and boring.

Admitting this is to do this superb little car an injustice that needs to be addressed.

It looks good without being too flashy, is comfortable due to its reasonably soft, but not wallowy suspension and has far more space inside than is apparent from first glance. In short, I love it and it goes onto my top 10 list of cars I’d like to own one day.

And, it’s so easy to drive. There is only one engine to consider. A hybrid 105bhp 1.5-litre petrol engine mated to two electric motors which is quiet and refined if you accelerate gently. It is impressively economical, switching as it does between petrol and electric power as conditions dictate. As a hybrid there is no cable to plug in. The engine, electric motors and batteries work together for maximum efficiency.

We were particularly impressed with the regenerative braking which is not unduly harsh and it wasn’t long before slowing down and stopping smoothly were second nature.

We regularly managed 55mpg over a week of mixed driving - much of it urban. So with a bit of care and judicious use of the right foot it is no stretch to imagine getting it to the official 61.4mpg if most of your miles are urban.

You’d think a car offering such excellent fuel efficiency would be a slouch with poor acceleration but the 0-62mph time of 9.6 seconds is more than adequate for most people.

The driving position is another plus. I like to sit up high and have a hard time getting to grips with low-slung sports cars. The Jazz’s is elevated and gives a good view of the road in all directions. Parking sensors come as standard and our Advance Sport model also had a rear view camera to make parking a doddle

I'm old school when it comes to car interiors. I have embraced technology to a certain extent but object to having to consult the handbook to turn on the radio or pull over in a layby to turn down the heating.

Touch sensitive controls are all well and good but I much prefer the chunky climate control knobs in the Jazz.

There is plenty of space for two adults in the rear with room for a third at a pinch. Storage is plentiful with pockets and bins scattered around the cabin.

The rear seat backs flip to create a flat load floor but you can also flip up the seat bases for even more storage space - Honda’s Magic Seats.

With all seats in place you’re looking at 304 litres which can be bumped up to an impressive 1,305 litres.

Honda Jazz e:HEV

Price: £28,695 (£29,645 as tested)

Engine: 1.5 i MMD hybrid

Power: 105bhp

Torque: 96lb/ft

Transmission: CVT

Top speed: 108mph

0-62mph: 9.6 seconds

Economy: 61.4mpg