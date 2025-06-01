The new Model Y is much more attractive than its predecessor - and the changes aren't just skin deep, either | Tesla

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Motoring writer Gareth Butterfield has spent a week in Tesla’s new Model Y to see if the changes have improved the world’s best selling car

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People are often surprised to learn that the Tesla Model Y was the best-selling car in 2024. And not just the best selling electric car, but the best selling car overall.

There are several reasons for its popularity, not least because it makes for a very competent family car, but also because of Tesla's fabulous Supercharger network, the obvious financial benefits, and some tempting lease deals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It all makes this, the new Telsa Model Y, quite an important car, then. Especially when you consider that there were some very necessary improvements over the outgoing version.

Firstly, although it was a very ubiquitous sight, the old Model Y wasn't really a pretty one. And that certainly has been addressed with the replacement.

In profile, the shape is basically the same - but design tweaks front and rear, and new wheels, have made a big overall improvement | Tesla

Sleeker wrap-around lights front and rear, new bumpers, and new wheels have made a massive difference - and that's quite a clever trick, because the overall shape hasn't really changed. Look at it side-on, and you'll see what I mean.

The changes inside are harder to spot, but one of the more notable alterations is the extra minimalism. Yes, that's right, it now has even fewer physical controls, and even more functions are moved into that massive central touchscreen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There's now only one stalk on the steering column, for example. Gone is the gearstick, which also used to quite neatly operate the adaptive cruise control.

The cruise control settings are now on the steering wheel, and the gear selection has gone to the display. I guess we should have seen that coming.

It's actually all a lot easier to get your head around than you'd imagine and, quite cleverly, the car can work out when you're doing a manoeuvre like a three-point-turn or a reverse park, so it actually selects Drive and Reverse on your behalf. Controlling it manually is just a case of swiping up or down, and tapping the "P" for Park bit on the driver's side of the screen. I thought I'd hate it, but I actually don't.

The interior is more minimalist than ever now, but it's a nice place to sit and everything works well | Tesla

Indicators, mercifully, are still on a stalk, but lights and wipers are now on the steering wheel. The wipers aren't quite as dim-witted as they were on the old Model Y, but they're not great. And having a small button to flash the main beams actually makes sense once you figure it out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There really isn't a lot more to say about the front cabin, because there's nothing else in there. The main screen is still surprisingly good to use, there's acres of storage, and the vast panoramic roof is a real show-stopper.

In the rear, it's just as comfortable as the front, with plenty of room and now the addition of a little touchscreen to give passengers access to air conditioning controls and Tesla's suite of games. Yep, your kids will never be bored in this car. A bit sick, perhaps, but definitely not bored.

Rear seat passengers will love the panoramic roof - and that new 8" touch screen | Tesla

The boot is enormous, and the rear seats fold down electrically now to offer up a vast 2,138 litres. And there's still a fairly decent frunk with a further 117 litres.

If you think this is all sounding rather positive, you'd be right. But we haven't got to the best bit yet. Because Tesla has properly fixed one of the Model Y's biggest flaws - its ride quality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The whole base of the car is now simpler, and far more solid. It still feels heavy, but softer suspension adds a welcome sense of refinement that was missing from the old car.

If anything, it's lost some dynamic prowess, but given the Model Y was never much of a sporty offering, that's really not missed. It's a more sensible approach to smartening up the driver appeal, offering an overall quieter, more comfortable, and much more serene experience.

Tesla's app is the same, and one of the best parts of the ownership experience | Tesla

It's important to emphasise that none of the alterations in the new Model Y are really that significant in isolation, and a cynic might be forgiven for pointing out that this is more of a mid-life refresh than a new car. But all the small changes have added up to make a big difference, and it's that that should be celebrated. Tesla has listened to criticisms and made changes. And added some of its own imagination in at the same time, for better or for worse.

The rear-wheel-drive long-range is arguably the pick of the range, and it will cover 387 miles between charges in theory, comfortably 300ish in practice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the all-wheel-drive launch edition there's around 500bhp on offer, so it's still unnecessarily fast, especially off the line, but the less aggressive ones will make more sense economically.

Prices start below £50,000 - but it's the lease deals that will be the popular choice | Tesla

New prices flutter around at the £50,000 mark as a starting point, but it'll be the lease deals that will be worth watching out for, because the new bumper design should make it easier to fix, and that'll make pricing more attractive.

Even without the Supercharger network, and the car's symbiotic relationship with it all, the Model Y has always been an appealing prospect. That infrastructure just makes any Telsa the easiest EV to live with, when all's said and done.

And now the car itself has had the improvements it's always needed, it's obvious the Model Y isn't going to be disappearing from the top of the sales charts any time soon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Selling your car? Here’s the fastest way to get cash – and how it compares to rivals

Thinking of selling your car this summer? It all starts with a valuation – and you can get one in under a minute with WeBuyAnyCar. With over 500 branches across the UK and same-day payment available, it’s one of the quickest ways to find out what your vehicle is worth and get the cash if you’re ready to sell.

Used car prices have stayed surprisingly strong, especially for economical hatchbacks and SUVs. Whether you’re upgrading for road trips or switching to a hybrid, a fast online quote can give you a solid starting point – even if you’re still weighing up your options.

To see how WeBuyAnyCar stacks up against other top car-selling platforms like Motorway, Carwow and Auto Trader, read our full article comparing the UK’s most popular car sales sites here.