PICTURE SPECIAL: Motor enthusiasts flock to Ripley Castle to see vintage vehicles at the Yorkshire Classic and Performance Motor Show

In the first show of the season, Great British Motor Shows brought the best of classic, modified and performance cars and motorbikes to Ripley Castle for a record-breaking 37th time, making it an event to remember.

Ripley’s Deer Park was packed with hundreds of classic cars from all eras, plus classic motorcycles, kit cars, custom, modern classics, vans, light commercials, trucks and Land Rovers.

Great British Motor Shows is a team, both enthusiastic and passionate about all things motoring that wants to help preserve motoring history and promote enjoyment and educational fun days out for everyone to enjoy.

They have a full calendar of events planned for 2022, and they are looking forward to welcoming visitors to their shows across the year.

The 38th Yorkshire Classic and Performance Motor Show will take place at Ripley Castle on Monday, August 29 and tickets are on sale at £8.50 for adults, £3 for children and £20 for a family (two adults and up to three children).

To book tickets, visit https://bit.ly/3Fd8Pzy To exhibit your classic vehicle, you can contact Steve by calling 01729 840070 or book online at https://www.greatbritishmotorshows.com/event/yorkshire-classic-and-performance-motor-show/Also this year, organisers will be hosting the Ripon Clubs and Classics Motor Show at Ripon Racecourse on June 12 and August 28.

At this annual favourite, hundreds of classic cars will be on display, from compact MGs and Austin 7s, Land Rovers, motorcycles, kit cars, custom, modern classics, vans, classic commercials, trucks, 4x4s and ex military vehicles.

With a number of trade stands, plus the famous auto jumble, there’s plenty of opportunities to pick up bargains, tools, parts and gifts.

There will also be a huge range of exhibitors, so there will be lots of opportunities to chat to fellow owners, enthusiasts and experts in the motoring world.

For more information about Great British Motor Shows and other events that they are hosting throughout the year and to book tickets, visit their website at https://www.greatbritishmotorshows.com/

1. The 37th Yorkshire Classic and Performance Motor Show Some of the vintage cars on display at Ripley Castle on bank holiday Monday Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales

2. The 37th Yorkshire Classic and Performance Motor Show Paul and Amanda Mercer enjoy lunch in their 130 Land Rover Defender Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales

3. The 37th Yorkshire Classic and Performance Motor Show A VW split screen box van Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales

4. The 37th Yorkshire Classic and Performance Motor Show Richard Abraham and his mum Alison enjoy a cup of tea with their 1934 Morris 10 Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales