Grantley Hall held an exclusive Supercar event on Sunday June 4 in partnership with Supercar Drivers.
Tickets sold out well before the event and enthusiasts took to the prestigious venue to admire the incredible supercar makes and models on show.
Here are some of the shows highlights.
1. Grantley Hall's sell out Supercar show
Grantley Hall's sell out Supercar show drew in enthusiasts of incredible vehicles Photo: Ben Clucas
2. Lamborghini Diablo
The Lamborghini Diablo is a high-performance mid-engine sports car built by Italian automobile manufacturer Lamborghini between 1990 and 2001. Photo: Ben Clucas
3. Ferrari - La Ferrari
Ferrari La Ferrari is a limited production mid-engine, mild hybrid sports car built by Italian automotive manufacturer Ferrari. LaFerrari means "The Ferrari" in Italian, meaning this is supposed to be the definitive Ferrari. Photo: Ben Clucas
4. Aston Martin DB5
Aston Martin DB5 is a British grand tourer (GT) produced by Aston Martin and designed by Italian coach builder Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera. Originally produced from 1963 to 1965, the DB5 was an evolution of the final series of DB4 Photo: Ben Clucas