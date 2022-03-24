The car running costs faced by young drivers has jumped by more than £160 in the last six months as soaring fuel and insurance costs hit motorists.

On average, drivers aged 17 to 24 now have to spend £2,229 a year to keep their car on the road and experts are warning car ownership could soon become unaffordable for many motorists.

Younger drivers already face some of the highest car running costs and with the cost of living increasing across the board, the latest rises are adding to the pressure on their finances.

To make matters worse, the price of used cars has also jumped sharply, making it more expensive to get on the road in the first place.

Soaring petrol prices are making things harder for all drivers

Insurance accounts for more than half (52%) of the average running costs for a driver aged 17 to 24 and premiums have shot up by £92 in the last six months, according to Compare the Market.

Its latest report on young motorists found that the average annual policy is now £1,154 - 9% more than in the first half of 2021.

New rules designed to end car insurance “price walking” appear to have pushed up the average price of policies across the board, with less experienced drivers among those hardest hit.

On top of that, the cost of fuel has rocketed in the last six months and prices are now reaching new record highs on an almost daily basis.

Compare the Market estimates that the annual fuel bill for a young driver has jumped £73 in the last six months to £818 but its figures are based on prices from early in the year when petrol was £1.44 a litre. The latest rises, which have seen petrol reach £1.63 a litre in mid-March, mean the cost will now be even higher.

The changes mark a sharp contrast to last year when the effects of the Covid pandemic and lockdown meant costs for young drivers fell to a six-year low.

Alex Hasty, director at Compare the Market, commented: “Young people will be concerned that the cost of driving has risen so dramatically, adding to the financial pressure many are under.

“Both insurance and fuel costs have jumped significantly over the last six months, meaning that even if people save the money to buy a car, it will be a significant challenge to afford the ongoing running costs.”

To help young drivers cut their car running costs Compare the Market has offered the following advice: