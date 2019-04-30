Bramham riding dream set to come true

Many budding amateur equestrians harbour dreams of cantering and jumping on the hallowed turf of Bramham Park but few realise the ambition.

But now Equi-Trek Bramham International Horse Trials (June 6-9) will be Arena Eventing in the iconic Obelisk Paddock all day on Sunday, June 9.

Competitors will take on a course of show jumps designed and built by the esteemed Di Boddy and team and then immediately on to a cross country round with fences designed by Ian Stark and built by David Evans and team – the very same crew who look after the International eventing competitions.

There will be a final joker fence to test the competitor’s mettle and the horse’s accuracy and ability before the finish awaits.

There will be two classes; 90cm in the morning and 100cm in the afternoon and the organising team are delighted to welcome Saracen Horse Feeds on board as sponsors of the new venture.

Event Director Nicholas Pritchard said: “The whole team is really excited by this new competition.

“What an amazing opportunity for the talented amateur and grass roots riders out there to be a part of the event and rub shoulders with the eventing greats.

“Tales will be told for years to come about ‘when I rode at Bramham’, even if it wasn’t quite the main event!

“We’re delighted to welcome Saracen Horse Feeds who are equally excited to get behind this new venture and bring a touch of Bramham magic and prestige to more riders.”

Demand is expected to be high for this unique opportunity. Entries are £50 online at: www.equo.co.uk. The closing date is May 8.